Former CEO of Leading Supply Chain Management Company Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Francisco D'Angelo as its newest Partner and Coach.

D'Angelo has extensive experience growing revenue in outsourcing supply chain management services in procurement, contract manufacturing, logistics, and 3PL environment across 13 countries in the Americas. He is skilled at strategic planning, business development, team leadership, customer relations, operational efficiencies, negotiations, and business growth.

D'Angelo held several top leadership roles throughout his 30+ years at Yobel SCM, a leading supply chain management company. As CEO of Yobel Perú, D'Angelo had full P&L/operating responsibility for four FMCG plants (two cosmetics, one packaging, and one fine jewelry), three distribution centers, and a portfolio of supply chain solutions for many top FMCG companies. During his time as CEO, he grew EBITDA by 3X.

Before his role as CEO, D'Angelo served as the Senior VP of Sales & Marketing at Yobel Latin America and had full P&L/sales responsibility for the Americas. He directed a sales team of 60 people in 13 countries and grew sales from $30M to $150M.

"Francisco is a driven and deeply experienced former CEO who has the global business acumen and supply chain expertise to take companies to the next level," said Mark Moses , CEO and Founding Partner at CEO Coaching International. "I am very pleased to welcome him to our team of expert coaches and know that he will help his clients achieve BIG growth."

"I am very excited to belong to a group of former professional CEOs with the passion to help companies and their executive teams use the proven and structured Make BIG Happen system to grow revenue and EBITDA," said D'Angelo. "The opportunity to work with executives across the world with experience in diverse industries makes CEO Coaching International a world-class company,"

D'Angelo served as a Board Member at Yobel SCM for over 25 years. He was also a board member or board chair for several other organizations, including GS1 Perú, Operation Smile Perú, and Gremio Peruano de Cosmética e Higiene (COPECOH).

D'Angelo is an active member of YPO Perú and was the former Chapter Chair from 2016-17. He now lives between Miami and Lima and enjoys watersports such as paddle surfing, water skiing, and sailing, as well as mountain and road biking. He also is an amateur drummer.

