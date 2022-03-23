DataShapes Appoints Logan D. Selby as President

Selby Steps in to Scale and Globalize DataShapes' Patented Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataShapes, Inc., a human-in-the-AI-loop company, announced today that Logan Selby has been appointed President of the company as of January 2022. An experienced business leader, Selby will assist in scaling and commercializing DataShapes technology in the global market.

Selby has held key positions in the defense industry and with Fortune 100 companies. This experience, along with his knowledge of start-up organizations means Selby brings a robust and eclectic background to DataShapes.

"It was clear that few possess Logan's talent both technically and operationally," said Jon Myers, DataShapes CEO and Founder. "I have been searching for the right person to take DataShapes to the next level and I know Logan will exceed all expectations."

Selby has served in various roles throughout the Department of Defense, in the U.S. and overseas, as a soldier, civilian, and contractor. Selby's technical background in Data Science and Applied Machine Learning has earned him several esteemed honors. Most recently, Selby was named an Innovation Fellow for Indiana University's Luddy School of Informatics, Computing, and Engineering, an honor bestowed on individuals who have made noteworthy and innovative contributions to their professions.

Currently, Selby is finalizing his PhD in Autonomous Systems and Robotics. He remains a Reserve Army Officer.

About DataShapes

DataShapes offers SaaS solutions that use "AI for the rest of us" capabilities to capture and automate industry expertise. The company's patented Vector Learning™ technology instantly transforms unstructured data to rich, structured data that lets knowledge workers and domain experts in security, defense, media, and healthcare get actionable information, intelligence, and insight in real time.

