BOUTIQUE HOTEL BRAND Vīb® RELAUNCHES WITH VISIONARY NEW PROTOTYPE

Modern Upscale Brand Relaunches with Opening of Vīb Tempe in Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --– Best Western® Hotels & Resorts (BWHR) today announces the relaunch of its urban, upscale boutique brand, Vīb, debuting a new prototype with the opening of Vīb Tempe in Tempe, Arizona. The Tempe hotel joins the global Vīb portfolio as a shining example of the newly relaunched brand, serving as a model for future Vīb properties through its thoughtfully designed spaces that invite collaboration and socialization while still offering flexible function with a stylish flair.

"The new Vīb prototype is designed for urban and dense suburban areas, delivering the upscale vibrance and modern amenities that today's younger and more remote workforce are seeking– such as unique Food & Beverage offerings in every hotel," said Ron Pohl, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer. "Vīb Tempe is the perfect example of what our Vīb brand can offer to today's travelers and the next generation of hotel developers, and we are thrilled to welcome this property to our portfolio as our first corporate owned and managed property."

"Best Western's global headquarters have been part of the thriving Phoenix area for more than six decades. The opening of our Vīb Tempe hotel not only represents a relaunch of this exciting boutique brand, but it also reflects our company's appreciation of this remarkable community and our commitment to grow our presence in the Valley of the Sun," said Larry Cuculic, President and Chief Executive Officer.

A reflection of the inter-connected modern world, Vīb can be found at the heart of the fastest-moving cities around the globe. This successful new brand boasts 10 properties in its global pipeline including destinations like Cape Town, South Africa; Denver, Colorado; and the Greek island of Crete, joining hotels already open in Bangkok, Thailand; Antalya, Turkey; and Springfield, Missouri. The brand has garnered significant interest among developers who appreciate Vīb's new, bold product offering which is also supported by BWHR's powerhouse brand. Every Vīb hotel is given unparalleled systems and support and is on-boarded with access to BWHR's award-winning website, global partnerships and sales team, and state-of-the-art revenue management system. Hoteliers benefit from BWHR's reputation for providing superior guest service and gain access to the award-winning Best Western Rewards® program, which boasts over 48 million members worldwide.

"Vīb not only appeals to the modern traveler with a truly engaging stay experience, but it also presents a tremendous investment opportunity for developers. To ensure developers are able to capitalize this exciting new prototype, we are excited to offer financial incentives associated with opportunities that line up the right market and the right operator." said Brad LeBlanc, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer.

Vīb Tempe features a modern lobby designed for collaborating with peers, using as a workspace for the day, or socializing after a local sporting event. The versatile public space can also flex to provide an extended lobby with flexible furnishings suitable for large events and functions. Its Food & Beverage offerings include being the home to Arizona's first Cousins Maine Lobster restaurant bringing Maine lobster to the heart of downtown Tempe. The lobby bar provides the perfect hangout spot to indulge in crafted cocktails, light dining, and espresso beverages. The hotel also features a signature rooftop lounge offering guests breathtaking views of the valley.

"The investment by Best Western Hotels & Resorts in Tempe is proof that the tourism and hospitality industry in our community is of growing regional importance," said Tempe Mayor Corey Woods. "For those who attend special events like the Tempe Festival of the Arts or work for corporate offices in the new building at 100 Mill, the Vīb will become a hotel of choice".

"Developers across the globe have recognized the vast potential of this upscale brand," said Pohl. "Vīb balances tech-infused amenities that keep guests connected to the pulse of downtown culture, with contemporary comforts that create a relaxing escape from the hustle – and Vīb Tempe is certainly no exception."

For more information on the Vīb brand, please visit BestWesternDevelopers.com and Vib.BestWestern.com .

