ATRI Issues Call for Carrier Input on Young Employee Utilization and Apprenticeship Programs

ARLINGTON, Va., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) today launched a new survey to quantify the industry's experience in recruiting, training, and retaining young adult employees. This survey is part of a larger study identified by ATRI's Research Advisory Committee as a top research priority in 2021 to examine how the industry can best integrate younger adults into trucking careers.

Trucking fleets are asked to provide input through an online survey that will document Millennial and Gen Z involvement in the trucking industry, carrier perceptions of the DRIVE-Safe Act pilot program, and recent developments in driver apprenticeship programs. This timely research will provide valuable guidance for cultivating an environment in which young adults can thrive in trucking careers.

"As trucking fleets continue to address workforce challenges, understanding how to tap the potential of this nation's younger employees is critical," said ATRI President Rebecca Brewster.

Carriers are asked to complete the online survey by Friday, April 22, 2022. All submitted data will be kept strictly confidential. The survey can be accessed here.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501c3 not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure, and efficient transportation system.

View original content:

SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute