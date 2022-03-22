Watercrest Senior Living Group Celebrates 100% Occupancy at Watercrest St. Lucie West Assisted Living and Memory Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces that the leadership team of Watercrest St. Lucie West Assisted Living and Memory Care has reached the outstanding achievement of 100% occupancy in their luxury senior living community in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

"Given the demands placed upon the senior living industry in the past two years, reaching 100% occupancy is a testament to our team's excellence in servant leadership, dedication, and commitment to honoring their residents and their community," says Whitney Lane, Chief Operating Officer for Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Watercrest St. Lucie West opened in 2018 as a signature Watercrest product providing 102 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with resort-style service and breathtaking lakeside views. The community boasts an exquisite design with stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies and Florida style outdoor living spaces with picturesque water views.

Watercrest St. Lucie West is well-known in the St. Lucie area for their outstanding commitment to community partnerships, fundraising involvement, and hosting of social events throughout the year. From their annual Walk to End Alzheimer's event, to the ceremonies honoring U.S. Veterans, or the roaring Mardi Gras celebrations, the Watercrest St. Lucie West team ensures that residents, family members and guests experience engagement, interaction, recreation and culinary delight.

"Our close-knit group of associates and residents are a shining example of teamwork and heartfelt pride for their community," says Bobi Kruemberg, Senior Executive Director of Watercrest St. Lucie West. "Achieving 100% occupancy is a milestone celebrating the commitment and passion we have for Watercrest and our family of seniors and associates."

Conveniently located at 279 NW California Boulevard, Watercrest St. Lucie West is just minutes from abundant dining, entertainment, and retail options. Port St. Lucie is home to PGA Village, the NY Mets Spring Training facility, waterfront downtown district, botanical gardens, as well as a top-rated park system, cultural attractions, recreational facilities, and vast residential options. For information, contact the community at 772-758-7472.

