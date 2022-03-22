Senior Connect
Sony Announces FE PZ 16-35mm F4 G Wide Zoom Lens; More Info at B&H Photo

Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

Sony has unveiled a compact, wide-angle zoom: FE PZ 16-35mm f/4 G Lens.

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to announce Sony's FE PZ 16-35mm f/4 G Lens, a compact zoom designed for wide-angle enthusiasts looking for a feature-loaded everyday carry with uncompromising optical quality. With a focal length ideal for street, landscape, and architectural photography and on-lens controls that streamline video capture, this versatile lens is perfect for hybrid shooters who want an all-in-one lens to take on the road.

Sony's FE PZ 16-35mm f4 G Lens is a compact zoom designed for wide-angle enthusiasts with uncompromising optical quality

Sony FE PZ 16-35mm f/4 G Lens
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1697010-REG/sony_fe_pz_16_35mm_f_4.html

Key Features

  • E-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format
  • Aperture Range: f/4 to f/22
  • Power Zoom Mechanism; Internal Zoom
  • Super ED, ED, and Aspherical Elements
  • Dual XD Linear AF Motors
  • Suppressed Focus Breathing
  • Physical Aperture Ring; De-Click Switch
  • Fluorine Coating, Weather-Sealed Design
  • Rounded 7-Blade Diaphragm

When used on one of Sony's APS-C models, the new lens provides the equivalent of a 24-52.5mm zoom range. Its constant f/4 maximum aperture performs well under a variety of lighting conditions while ensuring consistency for video capture. Further benefiting video, Power Zoom (PZ) functionality enables smooth, repeatable zooming from wide to telephoto focal lengths, while a de-clickable aperture ring produces seamless adjustment of depth of field. In addition to aperture, focus and focal length are adjustable on-lens via separate control rings.

An AF/MF switch is included to change quickly between focusing modes and an Iris Lock prevents accidentally nudging the lens in or out of Auto Aperture Mode. A focus hold button can be customized as desired. A minimum focusing distance of 0.92-0.79' (tele-wide) facilitates wide-angle close-ups. A detachable lens hood is included. The lens accepts 72mm front filters.

Learn More about the FE PZ 16-35mm f/4 G Lens
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/take-a-walk-on-the-wide-side-with-sonys-fe-pz-16-35mm-f4-g-lens

Sony FE PZ 16-35mm F4 G Wide Zoom Lens – Hands on Review
https://youtu.be/uR65v_vfOkk

