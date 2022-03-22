Securus ID Inc. Announces New Credit Education Solutions Available For Its Enterprise Partners

Industry-leading identity and credit solutions designed to help organizations drive growth, increase engagement, and add value.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the demand for access to credit services for everyday Americans, Securus ID Inc. announces an additional service offering. Securus will now offer SecurusCE, a credit education solution, to complement its existing SecurusID lineup of identity protection solutions.

"Many consumers do not fully understand how credit really works and how it can affect their financial future. Knowing how to improve their credit situation by making informed decisions has lasting benefits," says Chris Guetzkow, President of Securus ID Inc., "including better rates on loans and credit services. The ability for us to provide credit reports, scores, and credit education through our partners can directly affect their members, customers, and employees' lives. It's a big deal."

Enterprise and Consumer Solutions

Securus' Enterprise Solutions include both custom and turnkey consumer identity protection and credit platforms to help drive loyalty, engagement, and revenue. This solution is designed for organizations looking for services that engage, retain, and monetize customers or members, such as:

Associations and Membership Organizations

Financial Institutions

Insurance Companies

To learn more about Securus' Enterprise Solutions, visit www.securuspartnersolutions.com/enterprise-solutions

Securus' Consumer Solutions include their Extended Partner Program, providing access to identity protection and credit education services on a platform designed to service a business' customers and employees. This solution is designed for:

Employee Benefits

Enrollment Firms

Insurance Agencies

Benefit Brokerages

Property Casualty Agencies

For more information about Securus' Consumer Solutions, visit https://www.securuspartnersolutions.com/consumer-solutions

About Securus Partner Solutions:

Minnesota-based Securus ID Inc. (SecurusID) was founded in 2011 in response to the emerging identity theft marketplace that continues to pose a major threat to individuals and businesses today.

To address this ongoing threat, SecurusID has evolved into a leading provider of identity protection and credit services to organizations. Securus offers comprehensive solutions for all types of organizations across the United States who want to protect and engage their employees, customers, and members.

To learn more, visit www.securuspartnersolutions.com .

Contact:

Securus ID Inc.

877-833-9041

