Schweiger Dermatology Group Enters Connecticut with Acquisition of Connecticut Dermatology Group

Schweiger Dermatology Group ("SDG") has announced it has acquired Connecticut Dermatology Group, with locations in Norwalk, Greenwich, Stamford and Milford, Connecticut. These are the first office locations in Connecticut for Schweiger Dermatology Group, the leading dermatology practice in the Northeast.

Connecticut Dermatology Group was founded in 1964 in Westport, Connecticut by Stuart Bender, M.D., who has since retired. In 1995, Dr. Steven Kolenik joined and lead the expansion of the practice along with Dr. Frank J. Pinto, who joined in 2009. The Connecticut Dermatology Group now has 14 providers and four locations in Southern Connecticut.

"After years of searching for the right strategic partner, we decided to join Schweiger Dermatology Group," says Dr. Kolenik. "Schweiger is a perfect fit, as they are growth oriented; demand clinical excellence; value their employees while giving them the tools to succeed; and provide a work environment that fosters teamwork and cohesiveness. There are also many operational advantages to joining such a well-run organization. We now have full access to all the resources of the Schweiger Group, which will increase our operational efficiency, provide capital for expansion, and increase productivity."

"Expanding our footprint into the state of Connecticut was a natural next step," says Eric Schweiger, M.D., founder and C.E.O. of Schweiger Dermatology Group. "However, it was critical to find the right partners to do so and help further our mission of providing the Ultimate Patient Experience. With the outstanding providers and staff at Connecticut Dermatology Group, we have found those partners."

Along with Drs. Kolenik and Pinto, Schweiger Dermatology Group welcomes Jennie B. Nally, M.D., Sang H. Kim, M.D., Elizabeth Gaines-Cardone, M.D., Hanna Kim, M.D., John M. Jasinski, PA-C, Christina Chao, PA-C, Michael S. Thibault, PA-C, Danielle Munday, PA-C, Madison Amos, PA-C, Leah Finch, PA-C, Caroline Sutton, FNP-BC and Jennifer Hoff, FNP-BC.

The new Schweiger Dermatology Group office locations are:

761 Main Avenue

Building A

Norwalk, CT 06851

600 West Putnam Avenue

Greenwich, CT 06830

1250 Summer Street, Suite 201

Stamford, CT 06905

233 Broad Street, Suite #1

Milford, CT 06460

About Schweiger Dermatology Group

Schweiger Dermatology Group is the largest group dermatology practice in the Northeast with over 90 offices and over 250 healthcare providers. SDG provides both medical and cosmetic dermatology services to over 1,000,000 patients annually. Schweiger Dermatology Group has been named to Crain's New York Fast 50, honoring the fastest growing companies in New York and to Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, each over five times. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com .

