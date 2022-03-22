Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Confirms Successful Automated Upgrade as Part of Quick Custom Intelligence's Version 3.4 Rollout.

SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") has rolled out version 3.4 to its entire customer base covering 100,000 gaming machines including 50 resort casinos. Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana confirmed the successful upgrade of the property in Gary, Indiana to version 3.4 of QCI's award winning platform. Version 3.4 demonstrates a strong commitment to research and development and a continued investment in the core technology. The software update was released using an auto-deployment process that allows for a non-disruptive, version-controlled database deployment that occurs automatically, while maintaining the custom configured solution at each site.

"Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana had a successful upgrade to Version 3.4," said Beth Sliwa, Director of Player Development at Hard Rock Northern Indiana, who also stated that "The QCI team continues to enhance their product based on the feedback from clients. I've never worked with a program that is so user friendly!"

"This is a big day for QCI," said Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI. Dr. Thomas, went on to say "the customer driven upgrades in the 3.4 Release provide features and functionality that enhance the user experience, while delivering real value in this turbulent time. This major deployment to our entire customer base representing over 100,000 gaming machines including 50 casino resorts in North America is proof of the real maturity of our software platform and QCI's dedication to its ability to execute at scale. This ability to execute is a key technology focus as it allows us to provide continual platform enhancements while maintaining the customizations at each site. We are especially proud that our automated upgrade process allows us to avoid costly data sewerage work that often plagues data centric projects."

ABOUT Hard Rock Northern Indiana

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 239 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock International was awarded the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry by Forbes and also designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also received first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. In addition, Hard Rock Hotels was named one of the top performing hotel brands in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the second consecutive year. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 50 Casino Resorts in North America and over 3,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $10 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

