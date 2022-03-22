Alpine Environmental Welcomes Erica Racine and Janet O'Hara

CHELMSFORD, Mass., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Environmental is pleased to announce the addition of Erica Racine and Janet O'Hara.

Erica Racine joins Alpine as a Client Services Administrator. She graduated from Norwich University with a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Studies. Coming from a retail management background most recently, she brings energy and attention to detail to Alpine as she supports Sales in providing superior customer service by identifying client needs and providing complete and appropriate solutions for their projects.

Janet O'Hara joins Alpine as Office Manager. In this role, Janet assists with corporate initiatives, supports in an HR capacity, and manages general company operations. Janet has a professional executive background and has worked as Manager of Executive Operations at a local charter school, and Manager of Member Services at a medical society.

Founded 30 years ago in 1991, Alpine Environmental is a forerunner in the Environmental Specialty Contracting field. Located in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Alpine emphasizes customized services for each individual client. With services that cover abatement and remediation to period restoration and painting, Alpine serves the public and private sectors through general contractors, government agencies, schools, churches, homeowners and landlords throughout the New England region.

