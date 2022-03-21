Asia Pacific Channel Partners Select BlackBerry Jarvis to Secure IoT Software

Expanded network of specialist partners now offering BlackBerry's single-tool solution to help developers, manufacturers and regulators analyze and detect threats in complex embedded systems

WATERLOO, ON, March 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced 13 channel partners (Distributors & Value Added Integrators) that will offer BlackBerry® Jarvis® 2.0 to companies that build secure, mission-critical systems in APAC. Whether in transportation, medical equipment or on the factory floor – BlackBerry Jarvis is key for industries that must adhere to strict regulations while managing complex supply chains and the escalating risk of security attacks on cyber and physical systems.

BlackBerry Jarvis is a binary software composition analysis (SCA) and security testing tool, designed to detect and list open-source software and software licenses within embedded systems, as well as cybersecurity vulnerabilities and exposures. It performs a thorough scan of the software binary and produces a software bill of materials (SBOM), offering deep actionable insights in a fraction of the time it takes for security professionals to manually perform these tasks. Embedded software developers use BlackBerry Jarvis to demonstrate compliance to specific security standards and harden their systems to make them more resilient. Regulators can also use the tool to enforce compliance, verifying security claims by manufacturers and suppliers.

"Asia Pacific is at a tipping point in how it protects infrastructure and industries against growing IoT security threats as digital automation continues to advance," said Dhiraj Handa, VP, Asia Pacific, BlackBerry QNX. "As a leader in mission-critical solutions, BlackBerry QNX is excited to enable so many ecosystem partners to deliver BlackBerry Jarvis across more sectors, offering rapid, trusted intelligence to companies, developers and regulators that need to protect IP, address compliance issues and deploy security resources where they are needed most."

The BlackBerry Jarvis partners include UPS Technology (Korea), KMS Technology Inc. (Korea), RT Solutions Inc. (Korea), Strategic Innovation Business Group, Macnica, Inc. (Japan), Hitachi Industry & Control Solutions, Ltd. (Japan), ISB Corporation (Japan), Nexty Electronics Corporation (Japan), SC Automotive Engineering Co., Ltd. (Japan), Gopalam Embedded Systems Pte Ltd (India), AdvanTrak Technologies Private Limited (India), Thunder Software Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Mcloudware Technology Co., Limited (Taiwan), and Nanjing Leading R&D Information Technology Limited (China).

BlackBerry's partner news follows a spate of high-profile cyberattacks on critical infrastructure as networks and legacy systems are increasingly exposed by the convergence of information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT). In response, nations are introducing multiple safety and security standards for industries such as automotive, medical, industrial automation and rail. This shows no sign of slowing, with the Ponemon Institute1 finding that 9 out of 10 companies adopting IoT expect to experience a breach or attack caused by unsecured IoT devices in the next two years.

Earlier this year, BlackBerry Jarvis was also recognized as "Best in Breed" among leading binary analysis solutions by an Internal Research & Development project (IRAD). The analysis was conducted on behalf of the United States Department of Defense (DoD) by The Aerospace Corporation, and recommends the most proficient binary analysis solutions on the market for embedded software, citing BlackBerry Jarvis as the most promising and robust after a rigorous assessment of all the key players.

For more information on BlackBerry Jarvis please visit BlackBerry.com/Jarvis. To learn more about BlackBerry QNX IoT partners, please visit https://blackberry.qnx.com/en/partners/qnx-partner-directory.

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

