Jet Aircraft Asking Values Trending Upward Amidst Inventory Shortages

LINCOLN, Neb., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new aviation industry market report from Sandhills Global illustrates continued growth in jet aircraft values in Sandhills marketplaces. Year-over-year trends in the pre-owned aircraft market indicate that unusually low levels of inventory are continuing to drive values skyward, especially in the large jet aircraft segment.

Sandhills' aviation products include Controller, Controller EMEA, Executive Controller, Charter Hub, Aviation Trader, Aircraft Cost Calculator, and AircraftEvaluator. AircraftEvaluator is Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool for all types of aircraft, built using the same technology behind FleetEvaluator. Widely used and trusted across equipment, truck, and trailer industries, FleetEvaluator identifies asset values with unparalleled accuracy.

The key metric used in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions.

Chart Takeaways

This report includes detailed analysis of asking values and inventory trends in the worldwide used aircraft market along with charts that help readers visualize the data. This report describes and quantifies important trends in the buying and selling of used jet aircraft.

Global Used Jet Aircraft

As illustrated in the accompanying chart, the jet aircraft category is now split into Light, Mid, Super Mid, and Large groups.

Similar to what has been occurring in other aircraft categories, jet inventory levels have declined significantly, with a 70% YOY falloff in available units in February 2022 compared to February 2021 .

The Large jet aircraft segment witnessed an increase of 16.7% YOY in asking values. Asking EVI for this segment was $20.3 million in February, a gain of $2.9 million from the $17.4 million asking EVI in the same month last year.

Large jet inventory has declined by 63.4% YOY, driving prices upward with the lack of supply within the market.

