GDIT Awarded $4.5 Billion User Facing and Data Center Services Contract by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today it has been awarded the User Facing and Data Center Services (UDS) contract by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA). UDS is a single-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract with a $4.5 billion ceiling and 10-year ordering period.

Under this contract, GDIT will provide hybrid cloud services, including commercial clouds and data center, and innovative IT design, engineering, implementation and operations and sustainment to NGA and its mission partners. The company will advance geospatial intelligence capabilities and support global users by delivering a full range of enterprise services, including application services, high-performance computing, virtual desktop, unified communications, DevOps, Platform as a Service, and mobile secure wireless across multiple networks and agency locations worldwide. The technology implementation will also support the IT infrastructure at NGA's new campus in St. Louis, Next NGA West.

"We are proud of our longstanding partnership with NGA and look forward to this opportunity to continue to leverage our portfolio of innovative technologies and services to advance the geospatial mission," said Amy Gilliland, GDIT president.

GDIT expanded its presence in St. Louis with the opening of its flagship facility at the Cortex in December 2021. The region is a strategic hub for the geospatial community and has been home to NGA and its legacy affiliates for over 70 years.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $38.5 billion in revenue in 2021. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information is available at www.gd.com.

