24 CHILDREN FROM AROUND THE WORLD NAMED AS FINALISTS IN LIONS CLUBS INTERNATIONAL'S PEACE POSTER CONTEST

OAK BROOK, Ill., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anja Rožen, a 13-year-old girl from Ravne na Koroškem, Slovenia, has a vision of what peace looks like. Anja brought that vision to life through her art, earning her the grand prize in the Lions Clubs International Peace Poster Contest.

Anja was one of 600,000 participants worldwide in the annual Peace Poster Contest sponsored by local Lions clubs, which gives young people aged 11-13 an opportunity to share their vision of world peace through art.

"Peace is very important," said Rožen. "There is inner peace, which is finding happiness and contentment no matter how stressful your life is. Peace is also freedom from violence. When there is peace, nations and the whole planet can be stable and promote cultural growth. I don't understand wars, how people can let them happen or what leads people that far."

The winning poster was selected for its originality, artistic merit and portrayal of the contest theme, "We Are All Connected." The Slovenj Gradec Lions Club sponsored the local contest that gave Anja the opportunity to participate in this global event and share her vision with the world.

"My poster represents the earth and the fact that it brings us all together," said Rožen, "People are holding on to each other; if one person lets go, the rest of them will fall. We are all connected to the planet and one another."

As the contest winner, Anja will receive a US$5,000 cash prize. In addition, Rožen is also sharing the celebration with 23 merit winners worldwide. All merit winners receive a US$500 cash prize for their winning artwork.

The 2022 Lions Clubs International Peace Poster merit winners are :

Zhenji Fu, 12-years-old, Harbin Ai Qin Hai Lions Club, China

Martha Gilson, 12-years-old, Ross on Wye Lions Club, England

Irmak Gurler, 11-years-old, Samsun Lions Club, Turkey

Sophia He, 13-years-old, Milpitas Executive Lions Club, USA

Aviv Kedem, 12-years-old, Modiin Lions Club, Israel

Shramya M., 13-years-old, Bantwal Lions Club, India

Kalisha Athaya Mahira, 13-years-old, Jakarta Monas Kalingga Lions Club, Indonesia

Daniel Murtin, 13-years-old, Merrifield Lions Club, USA

Jack OBrien, 13-years-old, Sandia Mountain Lions Club, USA

Viara Pencheva, 12-years-old, Gabrovo Lions Club, Bulgaria

Madalena Ribeiro, 13-years-old, Montijo Lions Club, Portugal

Hannah Roberts, 13-years-old, Booragoon Lions Club, Australia

Diego Salaices Sandoval, 13-years-old, Nuevo Casas Grandes Paquimetas Lions Club, Mexico

Pin-Hsuan Shih, 12-years-old, Taipei Nei Hu Lions Club, China Taiwan

Jadyn Stickwood, 13-years-old, Sunderland Lions Club, Canada

P A Subhrata,13-years-old, Irinjalakuda Lions Club, India

Ziyu Tang, 11-years-old, Shenyang Ai Zhong Lions Club, China

Yuan Jiao Tian, 12-years-old, Jilian Yuan Meng Lions Club, China

Maia Trutulescu, 11-years-old, Resita Kindness Lions Club, Romania

Li Lin Wang, 13-years-old, Jiangsu Yijiaren Lions Club, China

Xingying Wang, 12-years-old, Shaanxi Tianhan Lions Club, China

Ha-Yun Yang, 13-years-old, Inchon Bunae Lions Club, Republic of Korea

Xuhan Zhang, 13-years-old, Dalian De Long Lions Club, China

"The Lions International Peace Poster Contest allows the world to see peace through the eyes of young people - a valuable perspective today," says Lions Clubs International President, Douglas X. Alexander. "Lions stand for peace and understanding, and we unite through kindness to serve our communities and people in need. We are proud to support the creative process of children around the world and to encourage them always to see peace as a workable solution to the conflict."

Visit the Lions Clubs International website, lionsclubs.org, to view Peace Posters and learn more about the contest.

Lions Clubs International, the world's largest service club organization, is made up of more than 1.4 million men and women in over 200 countries and geographical areas throughout the world. Lions created the Peace Poster Contest to foster a spirit of peace and international understanding in young people worldwide.

