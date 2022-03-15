Vision-Box Selects Unisys Digital Workplace Solutions to Support Automated Security Gates at 11 International Airports across Australia and New Zealand

Unisys chosen for its robust trans-Tasman digital workplace solutions support capabilities, combined with airport and border security domain expertise

SYDNEY and AUCKLAND, New Zealand and BLUE BELL, Pa., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that Vision-Box has awarded the company two digital workplace solutions contracts to support electronic security gates at New Zealand's Auckland International Airport Limited (AIAL) and SmartGates for automated border control at 10 Australian international airports.

Vision-Box, a new client for Unisys, is an international technology company that helps airports, airlines and governments optimise the identification and flow of travellers by establishing trusted biometric identity enrollment, verification and authentication processes. Vision-Box selected Unisys for its locally-proven service desk and field engineering services and logistics and parts management capabilities to support critical systems, biometric solutions and deep airport and national border security experience.

The two Unisys contracts support these two Vison-Box engagements:

Australia , Unisys will support 93 Adelaide , Avalon, Brisbane , Cairns, Canberra , Darwin, Gold Coast , Melbourne , Perth and Sydney . Vision-Box provides the SmartGates under a contract with Australia's Department of Home Affairs. The SmartGates automatically process passengers through passport control, using facial recognition technology and ePassports to check a passenger's identity quickly and securely so they can leave the airport more efficiently. Vision-Box awarded this contract to Unisys in the third quarter of 2021. In, Unisys will support 93 SmartGates used for automated border control at 10 international Australian airports:, Avalon,, Cairns,, Darwin,and. Vision-Box provides the SmartGates under a contract withDepartment of Home Affairs. The SmartGates automatically process passengers through passport control, using facial recognition technology and ePassports to check a passenger's identity quickly and securely so they can leave the airport more efficiently. Vision-Box awarded this contract to Unisys in the third quarter of 2021.

In New Zealand , Unisys will support 12 electronic security gates provided by Vision-Box at AIAL, the nation's busiest airport. The gates are used by departing international passengers to ensure only genuine and authorized travelers can enter the secured zone. This Unisys contract with Vision-Box was signed in the first quarter of 2021.

"In the post-COVID-19 environment, contactless travel processes and identity verification are more important than ever. Unisys brings Vision-Box a unique combination of local service desk and support capabilities alongside current experience working with border security agencies, airlines and airports spanning biometric authentication solutions, baggage reconciliation systems and air cargo. We look forward to partnering with Vision-Box to ensure the automated security gates are available to facilitate travellers departing Auckland and the 10 Australian airports," said Andrew Whelan, vice president, client management, Unisys Asia Pacific.

Unisys has extensive experience supporting government departments and agencies in Australia, New Zealand and around the world and has more than 55 years of experience providing solutions in the aviation sector. For more information on Unisys' solutions for Public Sector clients visit unisys.com/industries/public-sector and for the aviation sector visit unisys.com/industries/travel-and-transportation.

About Unisys Digital Workplace Solutions

Unisys Digital Workplace Solutions deliver advanced workplace solutions to help clients transform their digital workplaces and create exceptional end-user experiences. Unisys works with clients to transform their end-user experience to engage and retain employees, increase collaboration and innovation and drive productivity and business growth.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government markets, visit www.unisys.com.

