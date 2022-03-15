Skimmer Eclipses Key Milestones, Doubles Size of Engineering Team

Skimmer Continues Impressive Growth while Attracting New Technical Talent

AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skimmer, the global leader in Pool Service Software (SaaS Platform and App), announced it recently hit several key milestones. Specifically, the Skimmer application has now been used to perform over 20 million route stops with 90 million chemical dosages and readings and is actively being used by over 14,000 pool service professionals each week. "It's incredible to think about the impact we've already had on the industry. But it's even more exciting to think about what a transformative role we can play in this industry as we continue to build our team and expand our reach," explained Skimmer's CEO, Jack Nelson.

To accelerate its anticipated expansion, Skimmer is rapidly enhancing its engineering team. David Peden, a twenty-year veteran of software development, just joined Skimmer as its Vice President of Engineering. "Skimmer presents an incredibly rare opportunity," says Peden. "Our leadership team has a compelling vision for Skimmer and a demonstrated focus on our customers' needs. After meeting the team and gaining further insight into the roadmap and growth opportunities, it was an easy decision to come on board."

Mark Quinto and Ewerton Willams also recently joined Skimmer's engineering team, bolstering the diverse and talented group. "With a continued focus on attracting talent, our customers can expect accelerated product enhancements. My top priority is to build a world-class development team with a goal to ensure that Skimmer exceeds the expectations of all pool service and repair professionals around the world," explained Peden.

Nelson anticipates the engineering team will continue to expand under Peden's leadership. "We expect to have a team of a dozen talented engineers by the end of 2022. This will allow us to not just build those features on the existing roadmap, but to begin developing functionality that redefines what pool service software looks like. This will be especially important as the service industry continues to modernize and consolidate."

About Skimmer

Skimmer's category-defining Pool Service Software Platform has helped thousands of pool service and repair businesses engage efficiently and professionally with over 500,000 pool and spa owners. The SaaS platform provides pool service and repair businesses access to features that simplify work orders, route optimization, pool tech management, billing and invoicing, customer communication, and payments. Everything you need to run your pool service business, all in one app.™ Learn more at getskimmer.com

