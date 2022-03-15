Quantum Expands Video Surveillance Portfolio with Industry-First Smart Video Recording Servers Based on New Unified Surveillance Platform Software

New offerings consolidate and simplify video surveillance infrastructure through software innovation, giving security integrators more choice, more flexibility, and a path to subscription and managed services

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO), the leader in solutions for video and unstructured data, today announced the Unified Surveillance Platform (USP), a resilient, flexible, and secure software platform for recording and storing video surveillance data. In addition to introducing this software platform, Quantum is introducing a new line of Smart Network Video Recording Servers (NVRs). The Smart NVRs combine the Quantum Unified Surveillance Platform software with a purpose-built NVR server to create a next-generation, integrated appliance for capturing and recording surveillance video. These new offerings expand Quantum's video surveillance portfolio which also includes hyperconverged appliances from the recently acquired Pivot3 video surveillance assets, standard NVRs, and long-term retention solutions.

The Quantum USP software simplifies video recording infrastructure and lowers total cost of ownership by consolidating the server's compute, storage, and networking resources into a single unified and scalable system that hosts video management system (VMS) and other common security applications. Quantum USP software runs on any standard server to give security integrators flexibility in the server hardware they use and provides them with a path to subscription-based revenue and managed services with a simple, convenient subscription licensing model. In addition, Quantum's new Smart NVR can run multiple physical security applications--unlike other NVRs--on a single server to reduce costs and complexity for security integrators and their customers. These new offerings broaden Quantum's end-to-end portfolio of solutions for capturing, storing, analyzing, and retaining video surveillance data.

"With the strategic acquisitions of Pivot3's surveillance business and EnCloudEn's hyperconverged software last year, we extended our customer and system integrator base and go-to-market offerings with field-proven technology for mission-critical surveillance workloads," Ross Fujii, general manager, strategic markets, for Quantum. "I'm encouraged by the momentum we are seeing in this business and the opportunity for growth in video surveillance data management. We are bringing even more differentiated value to market with our USP software optimized for video data and Smart NVRs, both offered in flexible consumption models that provide systems integrators and customers the convenience and choice they desire."

Quantum USP Provides Resilient, Flexible, Secure Platform for Mission-Critical Video

The Quantum USP is based on software technology that Quantum acquired last year from EnCloudEn. Quantum has further developed and optimized the software to meet the unique needs of the video surveillance market, particularly for organizations where video is mission-critical to their security objectives. Quantum USP provides several unique benefits including:

Flexibility for system integrators and customers to use their choice of server hardware

Convenience of subscription software licensing plans with variable length terms

Fast video ingest and instant playback using intelligent cache management optimized for VMS applications

Ability to create storage pools from mixed media types (HDD, SSD, NVMe, etc.) to match application-specific performance and cost requirements

'Write online / distribute offline' algorithm to keep pace with video ingest and to avoid susceptibility to dropped frames

Built-in data center-grade digital security to prevent unauthorized access and malware

Lower total cost of ownership (TCO) through strategic use of open source, including a built-in KVM based hypervisor, software-defined networking, and management console for ease of deployment and management

Introducing New Line of Smart NVRs to Reduce Costs and Simplify Deployment

Quantum Smart NVRs combine the Quantum USP software with a purpose-built recording server to create a next-generation, integrated appliance for capturing and recording surveillance video in small-to-mid size deployments. Unlike other NVRs, the Quantum Smart NVR provides several benefits including:

Ability to run multiple applications on a single NVR to reduce the number of recording or other security servers required

Built-in data center-grade digital security to prevent unauthorized access and malware

Predictive health and resource monitoring including VMS application event management

Simple menu-driven, one-click setup and management

Available in both 2U and ultra-dense 4U Smart NVRs that provide up to 960TB of capacity in a single chassis

"We chose to partner with Quantum because they offer best-in-class software for video surveillance storage that we believe will revolutionize the industry with its ingest capability, resilience and ability to run on any server," said Rommel Roberts, CEO of ReddWare, a manufacturer of hardware solutions specifically for the needs of the surveillance and physical security industry. "As a hardware manufacturer that has our roots in system integration, we offer unique expertise and hardware designed for the needs of system integrators and their customers. Our experience and purpose-built hardware combined with Quantum's USP software solves their challenges of storing, managing, retaining video surveillance data for any requirement."

"With their USP software and Smart NVRs, Quantum is addressing a wide spectrum of needs with solutions that are differentiated and more advanced than anything else on the market," said Tom Larson, president of Velasea, a full-service OEM system builder and distributor for the physical security market. "At Velasea, we only partner with companies that offer the best solutions to help security integrators and their customers reduce costs and allow them to evolve their security infrastructure to keep pace with ever-changing technology, compliance regulations and requirements over time, which is why we chose to work with Quantum."

Quantum USP and Smart NVRs are both available now and will be showcased March 22-25 at ISC West. To learn more about these new offerings as well as Quantum's entire portfolio of video surveillance solutions, visit us in booth #20065 or at www.quantum.com.

About Quantum

Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter – so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and the Russell 2000® Index. For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"). These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, statements about the anticipated benefits and features of the Quantum USP software platform and our business prospects, changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipates", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "targets", "will", and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: the need to address the many challenges facing our business; the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, including potential disruptions to our supply chain, employees, operations, sales and overall market conditions; the competitive pressures we face; risks associated with executing our strategy; the distribution of our products and the delivery of our services effectively; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; whether the market for active and cold data storage develops as anticipated and whether our products meet the developing needs of this market; and other risks that are described herein, including but not limited to the items discussed in "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 26, 2021 and our Form 10-Q filed on February 9, 2022. We do not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

