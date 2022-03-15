GLLG launches new playbook for leadership development in this new reality: 'Unleashing Individuality'

New Book Empowers Leaders to Meet Today's 'Single Biggest Disruptive Force': The Shift of Power from Institution to Individual

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RBC Capital Markets says the balance of power is shifting away from traditional institutions into the hands of individuals, calling this likely "the single biggest disruptive force" ("RBC Imagine: Preparing for Hyperdrive").

A new book from bestselling author and GLLG CEO Glenn Llopis meets that force directly: showing leaders how to unleash individuals to achieve at full capacity while supporting each other's dignity.

RBC analyst Nik Modi said, in the book's Afterword: "The skill of unleashing individuality is now central to whether or not you will be an effective leader, able to propel your institution into the future."

"Unleashing Individuality: The Leadership Skill That Unlocks All Others" teaches that skill. Available today on Amazon.

The book is packed with:

Stories of leaders unleashing individuality

Demonstrations of cross-sector collaboration

Practical tools and methods to start immediately

"Within every organization, there are deeply embedded barriers that make it challenging to give individuals room to be who they are and achieve at their fullest," said Llopis. "This book introduces a new habit of seeking out those barriers and removing them, while finding ways to actively unleash people in their full capacity and dignity."

Llopis identifies five indicators of individuality, based on these universal truths:

We have value: we want to be included.

We are worthy: we want to be seen in our full humanity.

We are unique: we want to be ourselves.

We have experience and insight: we want to do more.

We have ideas: we want to explore our possibility.

It's a refreshing approach to leadership development. Llopis gives actionable strategies for challenging assumptions about people, to help leaders achieve inclusive working and diverse thinking.

Early praise:

"This book will help you stay in business."

—Wendy York, Dean, Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business, Clemson University

"Unleashing Individuality is the mindset vaccine we need to survive and thrive in the age of personalization."

—Gustavo Canton, Analytics Leader, Starbucks

"Glenn is right on target! It is more clear now than ever: treating each person as the individual they are is the key to success for any enterprise."

—Ron Porter, Senior Client Partner, Global Human Resources Center of Excellence, Korn Ferry

