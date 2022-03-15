Microbion Corporation Announces Granting of a US Patent for the Use of Topical Pravibismane for Diabetic Foot Ulcer Infections

Extends patent protection for Microbion's proprietary topical pravibismane for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcer infections to 2039

BOZEMAN, Mont., and VANCOUVER, BC, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Microbion Corporation today announced that the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued United States Patent No. 11,207,288 to Microbion on December 28, 2021, with claims to the use of Microbion's proprietary pravibismane topical composition for diabetic foot infections ("DFI"). The patent, entitled "Bismuth-thiol compositions and methods for treating wounds," extends topical pravibismane patent protection through to mid-2039. The granted claims cover the administration and use of topical pravibismane compositions in diabetic foot ulcer infections. This patent further expands Microbion's patent portfolio, comprising granted claims to its pravibismane composition and methods of treating wounds and diabetic foot ulcers.

"We are pleased that the USPTO has granted this new patent supporting our pravibismane program for the treatment of diabetic foot infections," said Dr. Brett Baker, Microbion's President and Chief Innovation Officer. "This patent includes claims built on data from our Phase 1b clinical studies in infected patients. In these studies, topical pravibismane demonstrated a 3-fold reduction in chronic wound size compared to placebo when administered as an adjunct to standard of care treatment in patients with moderate to severe DFI. We are committed to developing novel therapies that fulfill the unmet needs caused by diabetic foot ulcer infections and faced by these patients every day."

Microbion will soon be initiating a Phase 2 study assessing topical pravibismane for the treatment of hospitalized patients with moderate to severe diabetic foot ulcer infection.

About Microbion

Microbion is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a new class of therapeutic compounds to improve the lives of patients with rare and serious diseases. Microbion's lead drug candidate, pravibismane, is the first product in this new class and has a novel mechanism of action offering unique potential to address the unmet needs of chronic and severe health conditions. The Company is advancing inhaled pravibismane in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of chronic lung diseases, including non-tuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) and cystic fibrosis-related lung infections, in 2022. Topical/local pravibismane is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of chronic wounds and orthopedic infections. Pravibismane has received backing from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, NIH, US DoD, and CARB-X with over $21 million in grants. The FDA has granted pravibismane with Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and QIDP designations.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking, such as those, among others, relating to the success of clinical development of pravibismane and preparation for potential commercialization. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to enroll patients in our clinical trials at the pace that we project; the size and growth of the potential markets for pravibismane or any future product candidates and our ability to serve those markets; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of pravibismane or any future product candidates; and our expectations regarding the potential safety, efficacy or clinical utility of pravibismane or any future product candidates. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Microbion Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

