K-Swiss Kicks-off 2022 With A New Vice President Of Marketing And Director Of E-Commerce

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- K-Swiss, the iconic leader of California style – on and off the court, is excited to announce two impressive new hires with the appointments of a new Vice President of Marketing, Anna Amador, and Director of E-Commerce, Kristina Barclay.

Vice President of Marketing, Anna Amador (left) and Director of E-Commerce, Kristina Barclay (right) (PRNewswire)

Anna brings a wealth of marketing experience to KSGB with multiple years at brands such as Skechers, Adidas and Nike. Coupled with five years at Skechers as Director of Product Marketing, she then quickly progressed to Vice President of Skechers Performance.

"I'm thrilled to join the KSGB team and contribute to the success of the heritage brands of K-Swiss and Palladium. There is so much opportunity and I'm looking forward to working with the great group of people here and building on the momentum of both the performance and lifestyle divisions," said Amador. "The product continues to push boundaries in innovation and with so many exciting initiatives on the horizon, I am excited to see where we can take the brands."

"We are very pleased to welcome Anna to KSGB as our new Vice President of Marketing. Anna comes to us with a wealth of experience and we are confident that she will be a significant addition to the leadership team while supporting the growth we are experiencing," said Dave Grange, International Brand President of K-Swiss. "She will oversee our global brand expression along with a more specific regional focus. Anna will also work closely with our collaboration division and International high heat projects."

As KSGB's new Director of E-commerce, Kristina Barclay is responsible for overseeing and managing the K-Swiss and Palladium brand sites. Her love of fashion and extensive retail background led her to AG Adriano Goldschmied and then most recently to her role as E-commerce Operations Director at PAIGE. "I am so excited to join a heritage brand with a strong vision and plan for continued success," said Barclay. "I feel privileged to be part of this talented team and lead our e-commerce business for both K-Swiss and Palladium here in the U.S."

"Kristina joins us with huge experience in the digital world, having spent the last 9 years with PAIGE where she was responsible for growing the B2C business. She will now take on the overall responsibility for our K-Swiss and Pallidum e-commerce platforms, with a vision to relaunch both sites with an improved customer experience and brand representation," said Grange. "We are really excited by what Kristina brings to KSGB and look forward to building our digital channel together."

ABOUT K-SWISS

From the beginning, K-Swiss has been driven by an entrepreneurial spirit when two Swiss brothers moved to California to create a footwear brand focused on tennis. As avid skiers, the brothers took inspiration from leather ski boots to create a tennis shoe that supported the aggressive side-to-side movement. Introduced in 1966, the K-Swiss Classic was the world's first all-leather tennis shoe. It quickly gained worldwide acclaim and became a style statement both on and off the court. More than 50 years later, K-Swiss is building from its heritage as an American tennis brand and writing new chapters in its iconic history. Paying homage to the hard work of our founders and the competitive nature of the game that inspired it all, K-Swiss, a California classic since 1966, is dedicated to outfitting and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs.

K-Swiss Global Brands (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE K-Swiss Global Brands