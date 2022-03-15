Jennie-O Shares National Survey Results Revealing How Americans Are Combatting Recipe Boredom & Cooking Fatigue

Survey shows where home cooks find inspiration and solutions

WILLMAR, Minn., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennie-O Turkey Store, one of the most beloved turkey brands in the world, today announced the results of its latest national survey showing how Americans feel about cooking at home, recipe boredom during the last couple years, and compelling and unusual ways people are finding inspiration in the kitchen. There was also interesting data about how and why people use turkey in their meal planning. The survey of 2,004 consumers was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Jennie-O.

"Jennie-O is about eating well and living well, and as part of that, we listen closely to what our consumers say they need and want," said Nicole Behne, vice president of marketing at Jennie-O. "The results from this survey indicate that people are looking for ways to keep their dishes, meal routines and meal prepping fresh and exciting, and that's exactly where Jennie-O can help."

Most survey respondents (47 percent) noted they cook at home on average three to four days out of the week, with nearly 30 percent replying they, "cook much more frequently in the last couple years." In terms of what kinds of dishes people make at home, most made either simple, fresh meals (protein, veggie, starch) and semi-homemade meals using boxed/canned elements (tied at 52 percent), semi-homemade meals from deli products (49 percent) or meals made from scratch (48 percent).

How are people combating recipe boredom and where do they find inspiration? 50 percent of respondents add an unexpected or unusual ingredient, 42 percent add new spices to the mix, and 41 percent feature fruit or veggies in subtle ways. As far as where people get recipe inspiration: friends and family — 37 percent; make it up as they cook using Google — 35 percent; and YouTube — 31 percent.

However, 37 percent noted they felt burnt out by cooking. The top three reasons are cooking the same types of food, eating the same types of food and the time spent cooking.

"During the last couple of years, many of us have felt the fatigue of cooking at home and mealtime monotony," Behne said. "Jennie-O has a variety of different food-forward turkey products that are incredibly versatile, convenient and taste great — from deli meats to ground turkey, turkey burgers, bacon, and so much more. Our website, JennieO.com, is an invaluable resource when it comes to finding inspiration, craveable recipes, meal prep ideas, easy how-to videos and cooking tools. We are here to help people shake things up for any meal and any time of day!"

The survey also found that nearly 50 percent of Americans eat ground turkey because it helps them reach their eating goals, is a good source of protein (48 percent) and they like the taste and its good value (tied at 45 percent).

The most popular ways to incorporate turkey are:

Burgers — 30 percent Meatballs — 21 percent Lasagna — 18 percent

The favorite ways to prep turkey are:

Stovetop/oven — 43 percent Grill — 38 percent Slow cooker — 35 percent

