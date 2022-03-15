Jeff Buchheister of Cetera Financial Group Named "CFO of the Year 2022 Finalist" by San Diego Business Journal

Cetera experienced significant financial growth in 2021: assets under administration grew to $350B and EBITDA was up 24% year over year

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today that its Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Buchheister has been named a 2022 CFO of the Year finalist by the San Diego Business Journal. Each year, the San Diego Business Journal honors CFOs in the San Diego area who demonstrate resiliency, strategic vision and above all, compelling financial growth.

"Businesses in San Diego faced unprecedented challenges in 2021, and despite those headwinds, Cetera grew exponentially," Buchheister said. "Our financial team worked tirelessly to deliver exceptional results heading into 2022, and countless individuals at Cetera committed significant time, energy and resources to propel us to where we are today. Most importantly, we navigated a challenging backdrop of a global pandemic and mercurial markets, while continuing to serve our valued advisor community in meaningful ways, so that they were empowered to keep their own clients' financial health top-of-mind. Giving back to the San Diego community means a great deal to us at Cetera. I am honored to live here, work here and to be recognized in this way by the San Diego Business Journal."

Buchheister displayed his leadership agility through a combination of offensive and defensive strategies. Offensively, he spearheaded three major acquisitions in 2021 that helped add $100 billion to Cetera's assets under administration, which recently eclipsed $350 billion. His efforts grew Cetera's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) – a measure of a company's overall financial performance – by 24% year over year. Defensively, he prioritized Cetera's most valuable assets – the company's nearly 2,000 employees and their families, and Cetera's financial professionals across the country. His team developed and implemented a "Resiliency Pack" – a comprehensive suite of services, tools and resources designed to help financial professionals navigate market disruption and pandemic-related challenges.

Buchheister is a California native and has lived in the San Diego area since 2003. He and his wife are the parents of four children (two sets of twins). He is a supporting parent of St. Vincent de Paul Parish where his children attend school, and he contributes to the Wounded Warrior Project, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans and active-duty service members. He has helped Cetera's financial professional communities raise more than $100 million for Caring Cetera, a nonprofit that provides support for communities and individuals in need. He is a graduate of University of California, Riverside and completed a leadership development course at Harvard Business School.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees approximately $353 billion in assets under administration and $122 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2021.

Visit www.cetera.com

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

