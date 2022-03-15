InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Set of Landscaping Rake Tools (TLS-114)

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a hand tool kit to increase convenience and efficiency when completing lawn and gardening tasks," said an inventor, from Ocala, Fla., "so I invented the ROLL E Z RAKE. My design enables you to easily collect and remove piles of leaves."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved set of landscaping/gardening rake tools. In doing so, it increases efficiency when piling leaves. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces struggles and strains while doing yard work. The invention features a functional and adjustable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for landscapers and households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-114, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp