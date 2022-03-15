Hexaware Wins 18 Awards at the AVA Digital Awards 2022

ISELIN, N.J., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AVA Digital Awards announced this year's winners of the creative competition for digital professionals. Hexaware has been declared the winner in 18 categories, out of which 6 are Platinum Awards, 8 Gold Awards and 4 Honorable Mentions.

Hexaware won the Platinum Awards for the New Purpose Statement Video, Website, Interaction on the Website, Social Media Campaign for Hexaware, Retail Video Created for Client Product Promotion and Blog Series.

The Gold Awards were won by Hexaware for Compelling Stories, Facebook Engagement, HexaRising-The Virtual Customer Engagement Event, Digital Marketing Campaigns for Amaze® for Applications, Display Ad for Amaze®, Instagram Engagement, Facebook Engagement and Podcast Series.

The winners of the AVA Digital Awards were selected among thousands of entries on the basis of their contribution towards setting new standards of creative excellence. These awards evaluated entries from more than 200 categories in audio, video and web-based production.

Hexaware's win in multiple categories is a testament to its passion for creating outstanding marketing collaterals that truly reflect the organization's ideals and capabilities.

To express her delight, Aparna Jairam, Chief Marketing Officer, Hexaware Technologies, said, "Our communication strategy embodies the core tents of Hexaware's foundational philosophies. We are elated to receive the honors and will continue to create smiles leveraging technology for effective communication across channels."

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global IT services company empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

