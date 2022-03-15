The Future of Retail Comes to Minneapolis

DICK'S Sporting Goods is Now Hiring More than 200 Associates for its New Retail Destination Store

The store will carry best-in-class products, have unique in-store experiences including a climbing wall, outdoor turf field, golf hitting bays and batting cage, and serve as a community hub

PITTSBURGH and MINNEAPOLIS, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) announced it is now hiring for a new DICK'S Sporting Goods House of Sport store designed to explore the future of retail through multi-sport experiences inside and outside the store, connection with the greater Minneapolis community and elevated services that will rely on employees who are passionate about showcasing their love for sport.

The new store, located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, will open in May 2022 and feature:

A 35 ft. rock climbing wall, a batting cage for baseball and softball featuring HitTrax ™ technology, golf hitting bays with TrackMan ™ simulators, a putting green, a hockey shop, a House of Cleats ™ that will seasonally rotate product, a health and wellness destination in the store where customers can find products and advice focused on recovery and well-being, and a consolidated service area dedicated to sharpening hockey skates, breaking in gloves, stringing lacrosse sticks, building and repairing bikes, and more;

Community programming such as sport clinics, rock climbing, summer camps, yoga classes, birthday parties and more;

Elevated in-store services with associates who are passionate about helping customers while showcasing their love for sport. From the golf professional, to the climbing wall expert, to the hockey ambassador, there are a variety of specialized roles that will guide customers through sport experiences, product and performance advice; and

The latest gear for team sports, a vast selection of footwear, best-in-class athletic apparel brands, and top-of-the-line equipment and apparel for outdoor activities and golf.

DICK'S House of Sport Minnetonka also will offer a 20,000 sq. ft. outdoor turf field and running track attached to the store. It will open later this year and will host open play, fitness and sports clinics, and practices for athletes of all ages. In the winter months, the field will convert to an ice skating rink and offer open skate, skating lessons, stick and puck drills, and games.

For the Minnetonka store, DICK'S is looking for exceptional applicants who are passionate about sports, fitness, wellness, customer service and community, and are ready to guide, inform, equip and inspire customers. More than 200 postions are available at this new location (Ridgedale Center, 12437 Wayzata Blvd, Minnetonka, Minnesota) and hiring will continue into the month of April.

Associates will be part of an inclusive and diverse environment where they also will have the unique opportunity to influence the store's aesthetic, culture and community presence. Associates will benefit from competitive pay, store discounts, in-depth training and the opportunity to work with the best sports and outdoor brands.

Visit dickssportinggoods.jobs to learn more about joining the DICK'S Sporting Goods team.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming.

Driven by its belief that sports make people better, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

