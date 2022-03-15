EDU ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of April 5, 2022 In The Class Action Filed On Behalf Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Shareholders

EDU ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of April 5, 2022 In The Class Action Filed On Behalf Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: April 24, 2018 to July 22, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 5, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in EDU:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/new-oriental-education-technology-group-inc-loss-submission-form?id=24643&from=4

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. NEWS - EDU NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) New Oriental's revenue and operational growth was the result of deceptive marketing tactics and abusive business practices that flouted Chinese regulations and policies and exposed the Company to an extreme risk that more draconian measures would be imposed on the Company; (b) New Oriental had engaged in misleading and fraudulent advertising practices, including the provision of false and misleading discount Information designed to obfuscate the true cost of the Company's programs to its customers; (c) New Oriental had falsified teacher qualifications and experience in order to attract customers and increase student enrollments; (d) New Oriental had defied prior government warnings against linking school enrollments with the provision of private tutoring services; (e) as a result of the foregoing, New Oriental was subject to an extreme undisclosed risk of adverse enforcement actions, regulatory fines and penalties, and the imposition of new rules and regulations adverse to the Company's business and interests; and (f) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable, factual basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in New Oriental you have until April 5, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased New Oriental securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the EDU lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/new-oriental-education-technology-group-inc-loss-submission-form?id=24643&from=4

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm