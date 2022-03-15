DataShapes Introduces AI-Powered Threat Identification

SNIPR™ Lets Analysts Quickly Identify Potential Threats in Internet Content Using "AI for the Rest of Us"

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataShapes, Inc., a software solutions company focused on automating human expertise, announced today it would be demonstrating SNIPR™, an AI-powered threat assessment application to attendees at this year's International Security Conference & Exposition in Las Vegas.

A secure SaaS solution that brings "AI for the rest of us" to security and law enforcement analysts.

With a browser, a screen, and an internet connection, DataShapes' SNIPR quickly processes the hours of audio and video content that security analysts must review each day. SNIPR identifies and labels potential threats in near-real time, allowing analysts to cover more content faster and minimize the gap between threat identification and response.

"When you take people directly to the threat in question, they don't waste precious time getting lost in all the noise," said Jon Myers, DataShapes CEO and Founder. "SNIPR is a force multiplier that helps analysts assess potential threats more efficiently so the organization can take action faster."

Introducing SNIPR

SNIPR (which stands for Security Network Intel Platform for Reconnaissance) is a secure SaaS solution that brings "AI for the rest of us" to the front line of security and law enforcement. A "plug and play" application, SNIPR requires nothing more than an internet connection, a screen, and a browser.

SNIPR uses AI to process video and audio content in near-real time, automatically identifying and labeling potential threats. An intuitive browser interface displays a list of content segments containing identified threats and a navigation bar that lets analysts quickly move from one segment to another. When analysts assess a threat as requiring further action, they can easily generate and distribute alerts and reports that include links to the content segments that contain the threat—all without leaving the SNIPR environment.

About DataShapes

DataShapes offers SaaS solutions that use "AI for the rest of us" capabilities to capture and automate industry expertise. The company's patented Vector Learning™ technology instantly transforms unstructured data to rich, structured data which allows knowledge workers and domain experts in security, defense, media, and healthcare to get actionable information, intelligence, and insight in real time.

