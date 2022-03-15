"Bleach: Brave Souls" Launches on PlayStation®4

TOKYO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones and PC, released on the PlayStation 4 and is available on the PlayStation Store from Tuesday, March 15, 2022. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2022/0315/bleach_brave_souls_ps4.html ) for more information.

Furthermore, there will be special campaigns where players can receive in-game item gifts to celebrate. A special Twitter campaign will also be held where fans can RT the specified tweet for the chance to be one of 11 lucky winners of a special prize. More information will be announced at a later date in-game and on social media.

PlayStation 4 Features

Controller Compatibility

All game modes support game controller operation. Players will be able to immerse themselves in the world of Bleach on a big screen and enjoy the freedom of controller gameplay to defeat their opponents.

Supports Cross-Play

Cross-play is supported with players on other platforms. Team up with friends to defeat strong enemies in Co-Op Quests and take on the world in the new Arena mode to compete for the highest total score in 3 versus 3 team battles.

Not compatible with multi-devices. Account transfer between different versions, such as mobile to PlayStation 4, is not possible.

"PlayStation Store" Game Page

Americas

https://store.playstation.com/product/UP6455-CUSA26679_00-1196507384143037

Europe (including Oceania)

https://store.playstation.com/product/EP6454-CUSA26680_00-6445000311500189

Asia & Japan

https://store.playstation.com/product/JP6375-CUSA26697_00-7762144945615559

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Genre: 3D Action

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Supported Regions: Global

Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download here

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

