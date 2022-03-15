Aptitude Software launches Fynapse, a next-generation, automated finance management platform

A cloud-native platform designed to empower the CFO and enable a fully digital finance function.

LONDON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aptitude Software, a specialist provider of finance transformation and automation software, is launching Fynapse, a next-generation, automated finance management platform. Fynapse is designed to revolutionize the office of finance by giving them the control and insights needed to enable strategic business value better, faster, and at a lower cost.

The CFO and the finance department are being asked to do more than ever. In addition to supporting compliance and reporting, finance must advise the business with data-backed insights, enable new business models, provide real-time forecasting, and more. The modular nature and finance user friendly design of Fynapse gives teams the ability to address priority business needs and implement solutions faster, reducing time to value.

David Fourie, Partner at Advisory firm, KPMG LLP, states, "The mission of the CFO has shifted to that of trusted business advisor and transformation enabler, but the systems and solutions they use are often not equipped to deliver on that mission. Fynapse enables the capabilities required by today's finance teams and reflects that shift in the market towards automation, scalability, and near real time processes."

Fynapse is a SaaS solution that has been architected from the ground up, using the latest advancements in digital technology, data handling, and processing to drive extreme performance, scalability, and automation. It draws on Aptitude's pedigree in the areas of compliance, automation, transformation, and performance and delivers a modular solution at a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. Fynapse gives finance the control they need to transform based on their individual pain points, business needs, and challenges.

Jeremy Suddards, CEO, Aptitude Software, states, "The office of finance has an urgent, digital mandate. Today's C-Suite is looking to the CFO and the finance team to provide quality trusted data and insights, in real-time, for a lower cost. By bringing Fynapse to market – designed from start to finish with the finance user at the heart – Aptitude is taking the next step in our over 20-year history of serving the CFO."

Fynapse has been developed with inputs from advisory partners and has already been selected by a charter client.

For more information about Fynapse please visit https://www.aptitudesoftware.com/solution/fynapse

About Aptitude Software

Aptitude Software helps complex organizations automate and transform their financial business models. Our core areas of focus are the accelerating digitization of the finance function, and the global push to deploy and manage subscription offerings. Aptitude Software also continues to support clients through complex regulations which often form the catalyst for broader transformation. Our global client base includes some of the world's largest companies. Aptitude Software is headquartered in London, has a strong and growing North American presence, and is powered by Innovation Centres in Poland and the North West of England. Sales, support, and implementation services are provided from offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Singapore. Aptitude Software is an operating company of Aptitude Software Group plc. For more information, please visit https://www.aptitudesoftware.com

