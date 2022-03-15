The American Legion Issues Statement on Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission

INDIANAPOLIS, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The head of the nation's largest veterans organization said The American Legion "welcomes any process that would lead to a stronger and more effective VA."

The American Legion Logo (PRNewsfoto/The American Legion) (PRNewswire)

"The Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission was a provision of the groundbreaking bipartisan MISSION Act signed by President Trump," American Legion National Commander Paul E. Dillard said. "The MISSION Act has brought substantial improvements on VA's ability to serve veterans where they live. Though VA has some recommendations to the AIR Commission that we will have to study further, the commission will not release its recommendations until next year. The American Legion generally does not support closing VA facilities but we also recognize that populations shift and sometimes needs change based on those shifts. The American Legion will always advocate for every U.S. veteran, but we realize that for VA to properly serve America's veterans, it must from time-to-time optimize, reallocate, and re-invest in some of its decades-old infrastructures. The American Legion supports the careful and thoughtful approach to this process, to include additional review by the AIR Commission and public hearings, and it applauds Secretary (Denis) McDonough's commitment to doing what's best for the veterans the VA serves and to continued communication with key stakeholders, including veterans service organizations. We support the process currently underway and call upon the commission to use compassionate efficiency as its north star for all its recommendations."

The American Legion is dedicated to the motto of "Veterans Strengthening America." Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans. Nearly 1.8 million members in about 12,000 posts across the nation and regions overseas serve their communities with a devotion to mutual helpfulness.

Media contact: John Raughter, jraughter@legion.org, 317-630-1350, Dave Lapan, dlapan@legion.org, (703) 403-3835.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The American Legion