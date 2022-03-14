Xailient blows the doors off Computer Vision with Intel OpenVINO at 448FPS - opening the way for advanced applications in Face Recognition and Privacy

Xailient blows the doors off Computer Vision with Intel OpenVINO at 448FPS - opening the way for advanced applications in Face Recognition and Privacy

SYDNEY, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xailient specializes in extremely efficient low-power computer vision. OpenVINO specializes in maximizing the performance and speed of computer vision AI workloads.

Together, Xailient and OpenVINO deliver every inference of Computer Vision on all configurations of Intel hardware, from microwatts to Gigawatts, efficiently and super fast.

Intel OpenVINO improved Xailient FPS 9.5x on Intel hardware - to an eye-watering 448 FPS. Together, Xailient-Intel outperforms the comparable MobileNet_SSD by 80x. Even after Intel worked the OpenVINO magic on MobileNet_SSD, Xailient-OpenVINO is 14x faster.

No camera needs 448 FPS, but what this means for customers is an ability to drive 15 cameras through a single Intel system, with room to spare for other applications. Xailient software can run entirely on the Intel device - no connection required. That opens up all sorts of possibilities, such as:

Face Recognition for HomeCams that sends no images to the cloud, preserving the privacy of family members.

Compliance with privacy laws such as Europe's GDPR and California's CPRA by recognizing only users that have opted-in, with no data leaked to the cloud.

Combining multiple AI Computer Vision into a single small form factor for a smarter Smart Home.

Possible use cases include Face unlock, Parent control for SmartTVs or other consumer electronics, Personalization with Face-based login, Security surveillance, and second-factor authentication.

Lars Oleson, CEO, and co-founder of Xailient said, "You need to remember that speed IS accuracy - just like you and I 'take a second look,' faster AI means a better result for customers that's more trustable."

Dr. Shivy Yohanandan, Chief Scientist and co-founder of Xailient, said, "We were pretty happy when we beat MobileNetSSD by 10-to-1, but with OpenVINO, we expanded that lead to 80:1. It's proof positive that there are still synergy opportunities between AI software and hardware."

Herman Yau, Xailient's VP of Strategic Partnerships, said, "Customers will benefit from the ease of deployment. Large systems can handle more cameras, and small systems can be kept smaller and cheaper. Unit economics of Computer Vision is now 10-100x cheaper."

About Xailient

Xailient provides the world's fastest Computer Vision AI. We specialize in putting incredibly accurate AI on impossibly small devices. Running at exceptionally low power, Xailient's AI unlocks new cost-effective, embedded-edge CV applications for our customers that were previously unattainable.

Xailient is an Intel Gold Partner.

Learn more at https://xailient.com

View original content:

SOURCE Xailient