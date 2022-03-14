Toyota Celebrates 7 Millionth Toyota Certified Used Vehicle Sale

Holman Toyota marks milestone sale and company's continued leadership in Certified Pre-Owned vehicles

MOUNT LAUREL TOWNSHIP, N.J., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America marked another milestone with the sale of its 7 millionth Toyota Certified Used Vehicle (TCUV) to Wayne Maver Jr. The 20-year-old from Vincentown, New Jersey, purchased the 2019 Toyota Camry from Holman Toyota.

To celebrate the purchase, Toyota presented Maver Jr. with a check for the total purchase price of the Camry. The dealership and automaker also made a $5,000 donation in his name to the American Bladder Cancer Society, an organization dedicated to raising awareness of bladder cancer and advocating for research into a cure, treatment, early diagnosis and quality of life issues of survivors.

"I wasn't expecting anything like this," Maver said during the check presentation. "I purchased this Camry because of its reliability, and I knew it would last a long time. Now knowing I don't have a car payment is just incredible, especially as I'm just starting my career. I have an uncle that battled bladder cancer, so Toyota making the donation to the American Bladder Cancer Society means as much to me as paying off my Camry."

Maver was also presented with a $1,000 gas card from CarFax and given a four-year/55,000-mile maintenance plan.

"We were incredibly proud to be a part of this milestone for Toyota and continue the legacy of leadership in the Certified Pre-Owned industry, as well as have an opportunity to give back to our local community," said Michael Schwab, general manager of Holman Toyota. "This is a testament to the value and reliability of Toyota vehicles and our commitment to delivering the very best for our customers."

Toyota's timeless commitment to quality, innovation and durability is the foundation upon which the TCUV program launched in 1996. For a used Toyota vehicle to be certified, it must pass a rigorous 160-point quality assurance inspection including interior and exterior condition and appearance; engine performance; transmission and transaxle operation; braking, tire and suspension system wear; and electronic system operation. This also includes added hybrid and fuel cell component coverage.

Vehicles sold with the TCUV designation come with a 12-month/12,000-mile limited comprehensive warranty, seven-year/100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty and seven years/100,000 miles of Roadside Assistance.

A ceremony was held at Holman Toyota on Tuesday, March 8. Representatives from Toyota presented Maver Jr. with a check and hosted a celebration for dealership personnel.

