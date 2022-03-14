TEAMSTERS HONOR GENERAL PRESIDENT JIM HOFFA AT JAMES R. HOFFA MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP FUND DINNER

Hoffa to Retire After 23-Year Career as General President

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than a thousand attendees joined together for the 2022 James R. Hoffa Memorial Scholarship Fund Dinner in Los Angeles to honor Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa as he approaches the end of his final term as the head of the 1.4 million-member union.

Hoffa announced he was retiring at the end of his current term two years ago and leaves the Teamsters Union as the second-longest serving General President with 23 years at the helm. Hoffa was elected by direct-members' vote five times – 1998, 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2016.

"I look around this room and see the faces of men and women that I have had the honor of working with for more than two decades," said Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa. "Together, we brought this union back from the brink of financial ruin. We organized and built Teamster power through industry-leading contracts. We saved the pensions of millions of active and retired members. And we helped return the Teamsters to the most powerful union in the world! Thank you for all you have done for this union."

Hoffa grew up on picket lines and in union meetings. He is the only son of James R. Hoffa, former Teamsters General President (1957-1971). Prior to being elected General President, Hoffa worked as a Teamsters laborer in Detroit and Alaska in the 1960s. He then spent 25 years as a labor attorney representing members, local unions and Joint Councils. From 1993 until his inauguration as General President in 1999, Hoffa served as Administrative Assistant to the President of Joint Council 43 in Michigan.

Hoffa, who leaves behind a powerful legacy as one of leading voices in labor this generation, officially retires on March 22, 2022 at the end of his term.

Founded in 1999, the James R. Hoffa Memorial Scholarship Fund has awarded more than 4,000 college scholarships to the sons and daughters of Teamster members.

