SAMARITAN'S PURSE RECEIVES FIRST PATIENTS AT EMERGENCY FIELD HOSPITAL IN UKRAINE

BOONE, N.C., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, international Christian relief organization Samaritan's Purse accepted its first patients at the Emergency Field Hospital located on the outskirts of Lviv. The 58-bed unit was airlifted to Poland last week, then transported across the border to Ukraine. The Emergency Field Hospital is equipped to meet critical trauma needs of patients impacted by the conflict. It contains an emergency room, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and two operating theaters—providing Samaritan's Purse medical staff with the capacity to perform up to 30 surgeries per day.

"God calls us to go into crisis areas to help those who are most vulnerable," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "As the conflict escalates in Ukraine, our international disaster response teams with doctors, nurses, and other specialists are equipped and ready to help people in Jesus' Name. We want them to know that God loves them and has not forgotten them."

In addition to the Emergency Field Hospital, Samaritan's Purse is also operating a 24-hour medical clinic at a train station in Lviv. Each day, thousands of women and children are transiting through the train station—fleeing violence and searching for safety. The N.C.-based organization is meeting their critical medical needs.

Samaritan's Purse is also working in Moldova and Poland to meet emergency needs as Ukrainian refugees cross the border. Disaster response specialists are distributing food, drinking water, hygiene kits, and other critical supplies.

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations in Jesus' Name—especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

