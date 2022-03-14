President's Call for Expanded Mental Health Services Aligns with Competitive Health Virtual Care Solutions Supporting Behavioral Health in Post-Pandemic Era

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Competitive Health, Inc. (CHI), the preeminent provider of virtual healthcare access technologies and benefit management solutions, is now offering critical behavioral health services as part of its suite of virtual primary care solutions to support a surge in post-COVID demand for professional counseling and therapy. The introduction of CHI's Family Behavioral Health is especially timely, given President Biden's State of the Union address when he announced an ambitious plan to address the nation's mental health needs, presenting it as an issue with bipartisan support.

"We are extremely pleased with this focus on getting Americans the mental health services they need and a formal strategy to address a mental health crisis that has been years in the making but was only worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic," says Kim Darling, CEO and founder, CHI. "As CHI continues to expand its services in the self-insurance and Plan Sponsor communities, our virtual behavioral health solutions will help families to transition back to pre-pandemic life and better address residual stress, anxiety, depression and issues associated with isolation that may have arisen. It's time for positive change."

Now, more than ever, families, especially children, are struggling with issues that fall under the behavioral health umbrella. As stigmas around mental health are subsiding, behavioral health is becoming more accepted and utilized as part of holistic health and primary care model. However, as more and more are turning to support through behavioral health care, many at risk are finding it difficult to access care when needed most in moments of distress. There is a recognized need for multidisciplinary, individualized and proactive care solutions– confidentially online, at-home and on-demand.

"CHI understands the challenges and barriers to accessing affordable, quality mental health services," says Darling. "Through our digital solutions and a virtual primary care approach, we are helping employers, employees and families by bringing urgently needed and flexible, convenient support during this critical time."

Innovative telehealth technologies are being utilized to deliver integrated health services virtually, connecting providers and patients face-to-face via real-time video, audio, and instant message interaction. This concierge-like, "virtual visit" experience provides numerous conveniences and benefits to cost-efficient quality behavioral health care.

"Designed to support a range of behavioral health needs, Family Behavioral Health is set up for easy connectivity and use so every family can thrive," continues Darling. "Highly specialized behavioral health clinical services are blended with self-guided and coach-supported skills-based training for parents and caregivers. Among the many features are on-demand programs for toddlers through teens, as well as interactive resources for parents and caregivers."

