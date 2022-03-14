Halo Investing Continues Expansion with New U.S. Headquarters in Chicago

Fast-growing fintech plans to add 100 local employees

CHICAGO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Investing ("Halo"), an award-winning platform for protective investments, today announced it has moved its Chicago headquarters to a newly renovated, modern office space in the city's financial district. Following a strong year of growth and the closing of its $100 million Series C funding round, Halo is expanding to continue building on its current momentum in the United States and international markets.

"We are returning to the office in style. Relocating to a new state of the art space in the heart of the MidWest's Wall Street is one of the many ways we prioritize our people," said Jason Barsema, Co- Founder and President of Halo. "Our new shared collaborative space has the best amenities in the city and will provide the right environment to fuel our growth across the world while enhancing our ability to help financial advisors improve their clients' financial futures."

Located at 200 West Jackson, Halo's new office occupies the entire 18th floor and totals approximately 18,000 square feet. The open floor plan space also has access to the building's luxury features including a wi-fi lounge with pool tables, outdoor heated terrace, event space, and full-service fitness center with panoramic views of Chicago.

Halo is ranked as one of the most innovative Chicago-based companies by Chicago Innovation, Fast Company, and recognized as one of the best fintechs to work for by Benzinga.

"We are thrilled to grow our local footprint to support our rapidly accelerating growth. We continue to add talented professionals to our team to join us in our mission to solve the retirement crisis," added Barsema.

About Halo Investing

Halo Investing is an award-winning technology platform for protective investment solutions. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Abu Dhabi, Zurich, Dubai, and Singapore, Halo was co-founded by Biju Kulathakal and Jason Barsema in 2015 with a mission that focuses on putting "impact before profits," providing access to impactful investment opportunities previously unavailable to most investors. Through the Halo platform, financial advisors and investors can easily access structured notes, market- linked CDs, buffered ETFs, and annuities, as well as a suite of tools to educate, analyze, customize, execute, and manage the most suitable protective investment product for their portfolios. Halo has received a growing number of honors and was recently named one of Fast Company's Ten Most Innovative Companies of 2021. For more information, please visit: http://www.haloinvesting.com

Halo Investing is not a broker/dealer. Securities offered through Halo Securities LLC, a SEC registered broker/dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. Halo Securities LLC is affiliated with Halo Investing Insurance Services and Halo Investing. Halo Securities LLC acts solely as distributor/selling agent and is not the issuer or guarantor of any structured note products.

