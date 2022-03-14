Canadian Pharmacy King Website Relaunch Announcement

SURREY, BC, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pharmacy King, so named because it is considered the king of brand name and generic medications, has announced a relaunch of its website. The new and refreshed website, which is now live, includes important changes to the navigation, structure, and mobile and desktop versions of the site, leading to an improved overall experience for the online Canadian pharmacy's thousands of loyal customers. Customers can get $10 off when purchasing prescriptions and medications by using the coupon code "march2022" (coupon codes are one-time-use and cannot be combined). The coupon will be valid until March 31, 2022.

This new-and-improved website was many months in the making, but the project was a necessary undertaking. The redesigned website provides an improved user interface, more seamless checkout, and a better browsing experience than ever before. Not only does the ordering process go more quickly and painlessly than ever before, it's also the perfect place to get your questions answered before you buy.

Whether you have been ordering your prescriptions online since the Internet came into existence or need to enroll in Generic Drugs 101 , Canadian Pharmacy King makes it easy. The new website makes shopping for generic and brand-name drugs much simpler for every customer. There's also a wealth of information on the site, written by experts with customers in mind.

In addition to being able to order prescription drugs off the new website, there is also a well researched and extensive blog to answer all your questions pertaining to prescription drugs, health and wellness, and online Canadian pharmacies. These completely unique articles are written specifically for the Canadian Pharmacy King website, so they are thoroughly researched and written by doctors, pharmacists, and professional writers.

Though this is not a new development, Canadian Pharmacy King is Canadian International Pharmacy Association (CIPA) certified . This provides peace of mind to customers who are new to ordering Canadian drugs online. The online Canadian pharmacy has a wide variety of drug categories to meet every medication need, and now it's easier than ever to find what you need

If you're in the market for Canadian drugs delivered directly to your doorstep, such as Eliquis , you're in the right place. Check out Canadian Pharmacy King's new website and explore the new blog . Connect with us on social media to share your feedback on the website's new design and features after you try the shopping experience for yourself.

Ordering your next prescription online instead of picking it up from a brick-and-mortar store will save you time and hassle. You might find yourself wondering why you've been wasting so much time and energy on your prescriptions all these years.

Canadian Pharmacy King was established in 2003 and is an online Canadian pharmacy located in Surrey. The pharmacy dispenses both brand-name and generic prescriptions as well as pet medications. Canadian Pharmacy King has a reputation for providing convenient access to safe and affordable essential medications with exceptional customer service.

