Dr. Judy Jarecki-Black named 2022 Feather in Her Cap(SM) Award winner

NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 400 industry leaders attended the fifth annual Feather in Her Cap℠ Award celebration on February 28, 2022, where women leaders in the animal health industry were recognized for their significant contributions. The Feather in Her Cap Award was given to Dr. Judy Jarecki-Black, an accomplished researcher and patent attorney in the animal health industry. Dr. Jarecki-Black received a gold feather brooch, feather hat and chose an animal-related charity to receive a $5,000 donation. Dr. Jarecki-Black chose Kitty's Purrsuit of Happiness as her charity of choice.

Dr. Jarecki-Black is an advocate and pro bono defender of women and a supporter and caretaker of animals that need shelter and compassion. Dr. Jarecki-Black earned her law degree from Georgia State University and is licensed in Georgia and South Carolina. She earned a PhD in Molecular and Cellular Biology and Pathobiology and medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina College of Medicine and College of Graduate Studies. She is the author of twenty-four publications and inventor on three patents. Currently she is the Senior Counsel at Smith, Gambrell and Russell LLP and previously she was the Global Head, Patent Prosecution and Patent Litigation, Animal Health at Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health. Dr. Jarecki-Black is known for developing the first canine recombinant Lyme vaccine in her laboratory.

About Kitty's Purrsuit of Happiness

Kitty's Purrsuit of Happiness is a veteran-founded and operated non-kill rescue shelter dedicated to improving the lives of abused, abandoned, ill and injured cats. They provide medical care and long-term accommodations for special needs cats under their guardianship. They are a non-profit organization that is entirely volunteer driven and rely 100% on donations. Shelly Blessing, Founder and President, accepted the donation.

About The Feather in Her Cap Award

The award was established in 2017 by a group of women leaders in the animal health industry who formed the non-profit Feather in Her Cap Association, Inc. to honor women who have made outstanding contributions in animal health through scientific, industrial, or commercial excellence and by demonstrating commitment to mentoring women. This year's awardees were selected from nominations representing a group of candidates with diverse backgrounds. In addition to the award winner, nominees included (in alphabetical order):

Dr. Rika Jolie – DVM, MSc, PhD, MBA, Head of Global Swine Global Marketing, Merck Animal Health

Lisa Lee – Senior Vice President and Head of Global Diagnostics, Zoetis

Dr. Indu Mani – DVM, ScD, Chief Veterinary Officer, Brief Media, Fellow in Bioethics, Harvard Medical School Center for Bioethics

Dr. Ulrike (Rikki) McCray—DVM, PhD, Director Marketing Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals, Companion Animal and Equine Business, USA , Merck Animal Health

Dr. Linda Tikofsky—DVM, Senior Associate Director Cattle Professional Services, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

Elizabeth (Betsy) Williams—MBA, Vice President, Manufacturing Operations, Immucell Corporation

The selection committee for the 2022 award was composed of the Directors of the Feather in Her Cap Association. Serving on the selection committee precludes nomination for the award. Boehringer Ingelheim is one of several sponsors for 2022.

About Feather in Her Cap Association, Inc.

Feather in Her Cap℠ Association, Inc. is a New York non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation. For information please visit www.featherinhercap.org.

View original content:

SOURCE Feather in Her Cap Association, Inc.; Boehringer Ingelheim, Inc.