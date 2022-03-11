BENNETT DAY SCHOOL TO WELCOME FAMILIES FROM GREENFIELDS ACADEMY Bennett Day School, an independent PreK-12 School in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, will welcome families from Greenfields Academy next school year.

CHICAGO, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After eight years of providing students with an innovative, student-driven approach to learning, Greenfields Academy in Chicago has made the difficult decision to close its doors at the end of the 2021-22 school year. Bennett Day School – a like-minded PreK-12 school located in Chicago's West Loop – has extended a warm welcome to their community of learners.

Both schools reject the notion of simply doing things the way they've always been done

Bennett Day School's Co-Founder, Cameron Smith, and Greenfields Academy Founder, Rob Huge, met nearly a decade ago after asking the same question, "Isn't there a better way?" Today it's no surprise that Bennett Day School and Greenfields Academy share many of the same values. Both schools reject the notion of simply doing things the way they've always been done, and believe that schools must be innovative and creative now to prepare children for the future.

"The unprecedented impacts of the pandemic were too much for our small school to endure," says Rob Huge. "We are proud to have reimagined school with so many Chicago families, and we are grateful for all of our learners who took control of their education and became heroes on their journeys."

Like Greenfields, Bennett has moved beyond the traditional tools of testing and letter grades, using a competency-based approach to guide learners toward depth and mastery. In this system, students can continually work on skills in a manner that isn't time-bound by trimesters, and they can get real, actionable feedback that helps them improve as individuals and learners.

"The end of this chapter for our friends in progressive education is truly bittersweet," says Cameron Smith. "Our growing community at Bennett is so excited to welcome more families who believe that students do best when they collaborate, problem-solve, and engage in dynamic project-based learning."

About Bennett Day School:

Bennett Day School is a Reggio Emilia-inspired PreK-12 school where students learn through dynamic project-based learning. Located in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, the school is committed to advancing creativity, innovation, and the development of lifelong learners and leaders. Bennett Day School currently has 300+ students and is accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year. For more information, visit www.bennettday.org .

