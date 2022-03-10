Annual award given for sustained outstanding contribution in support of the Forum's activities

Wireless Innovation Forum Announces Fraunhofer FKIE's Marc Adrat as Winner of 2021 President's Award Annual award given for sustained outstanding contribution in support of the Forum's activities

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum), a non-profit international industry association dedicated to driving the future of radio communications and systems worldwide, has announced Marc Adrat of Fraunhofer FKIE as winner of its annual President's Award.

Wireless Innovation Forum (PRNewsfoto/Wireless Innovation Forum) (PRNewswire)

Marc has been a longtime contributor to the Forum and recently made prolific contributions to a 10-document release.

The President's Award is presented to individuals in recognition of their sustained outstanding contributions in support of the Wireless Innovation Forum and its activities. This year's recipient, Marc Adrat, has been a longtime contributor to the Forum and recently made prolific contributions to the Software Defined Systems Committee in shepherding, editing, and resolving issues for 10 Technical Specifications simultaneously released by the SDS committee.

Marc's selection was supported and applauded by all committee chairs. John Glossner, Forum President commented, "I am honored to be able to recognize Marc's many achievements to the Forum. He has consistently contributed to important projects and this recognition is much deserved."

To view the Forum's award winners from previous years, visit https://www.wirelessinnovation.org/sdr_achievement_awards.

About the Wireless Innovation Forum

Established in 1996 and supported by Platinum Sponsor Thales, the Wireless Innovation Forum (SDR Forum Version 2.0) is a non-profit mutual benefit corporation dedicated to advocating for spectrum innovation and advancing radio technologies that support essential or critical communications worldwide. Members bring a broad base of experience in Software Defined Radio (SDR), Cognitive Radio (CR) and Dynamic Spectrum Access (DSA) technologies in diverse markets and at all levels of the wireless value chain to address emerging wireless communications requirements. To learn more about The Wireless Innovation Forum, its meetings and membership benefits, visit www.WirelessInnovation.org.

