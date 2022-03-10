THE SHARK SOCIAL CLUB NFT IS GEARED UP TO MAKE A HUGE SPLASH IN THE NFT COMMUNITY

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SSC just announced the release of their first members only NFT project titled Shark Social Club, that is being touted as "The New Blue Chip PowerHouse Hollywood NFT Club". Founded by hospitality and entertainment pioneers Shawn Chase and David Weiss along with technology leader Mark Douglas, the SSC is on par to be the next big blue-chip project going live on Thursday March 10th at 3:00PM PST. Early sharkholders include A-listers, music superstars and professional athletes.

Shark Social Club (PRNewswire)

Shark Social Club's first Roadmap (which lays out the rest of the year's plans for the club), is already quite extensive, featuring exclusive merchandise drops, their own crypto currency titled 'FI$H', NFT breeding, Full-scale 3D models and a year-end, weekend-long event entitled SharkFest. An interesting new featured addition to their Roadmap is a platform called 'The Apex' which allows sharkholders to access a queue of weekly events ranging from Concerts, Sports games, Events, Festivals, etc. The SSC will occupy suites at these events where their members can secure their place and enjoy (and yes, it's free!)

The SSC will also be the very first NFT social network club that will merge both virtual and real-life worlds, with social clubs set to open in both the Metaverse as well as Los Angeles, CA in 2023.

