Polly Unveils Innovative New Products and Dealer Programs at NADA 2022

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polly (formerly known as DealerPolicy), the leading insurance marketplace for automotive retail, today announced several new initiatives at the National Automobile Dealers Association Show (NADA) for car buyers and dealers, unveiling new product innovations with One Click, Buy Online, and the Polly for Dealers mobile application. Additionally, Polly announced the launch of a new program with significantly more earnings potential for dealers.

Polly Brand Logo (PRNewsfoto/Polly) (PRNewswire)

Polly allows car buyers to bundle automotive insurance with their car purchase, providing a streamlined buying experience that completes the retailing process and generates customer savings and buying power. Polly has written more than $100M in premium for car buyers nationwide through its partnerships with over 1,400 dealers, including a growing number of top 150 dealership groups. NADA attendees can find Polly in the North Hall, Booth #7009, from March 11-13.

"Our mission at Polly has always been to uncomplicate the complicated by providing an end-to-end insurance platform for dealers and car buyers," said Wayne Pastore, President and COO of Polly. "With our latest suite of innovative products and new dealer economics, we're providing our dealers a new and compelling way to support and capitalize on a captive audience."

Meet the New Polly

Effective March 2nd, Polly has rebranded and changed the name of its insurance agency from DealerPolicy Insurance to better engage car buyers. Polly's existing suite of technology solutions designed for use by automotive dealers will continue to be easily accessible via a web interface or smartphone application called "Polly for Dealers". The new Polly brand emphasizes the company's pledge to modernize the process of buying a new car, making it faster, easier, more affordable, and better protected – complete with insurance from trusted carriers. Polly plans to further expand its insurance marketplace for automotive retail, which continues to create tangible insurance opportunities for hundreds of thousands of shoppers each year.

One Click: Insurance Quotes in Minutes

At NADA 2022, Polly will preview a new experience that will provide car buyers with multiple insurance quotes and an insurance policy in minutes. Polly is reimagining the entire mobile-optimized web experience and integrating new systems that pre-fill even more of a car buyer's information, making it even easier and faster than ever to get accurate quotes and purchase insurance on the spot at the dealership or at any time in their car-buying journey.

Buy Online

Polly's customer-facing digital platform allows dealers to offer a more seamless and connected experience to their car-buying customers. With Polly's industry-first Buy Online functionality, customers who prefer to purchase a policy entirely online, without speaking with an agent, now have that option. Car buyers can access the Polly Marketplace quickly and easily right from their mobile devices. The Polly experience is made even faster and more efficient by allowing car buyers to conveniently buy through the Polly platform – eliminating the need to visit multiple insurance carrier sites.

Polly uniquely queues multiple insurance quotes and coverage details from major insurance carriers all in one place for customers to purchase online.

Once a policy is issued, Polly will instantly generate an insurance binder and identification card that can be used as proof of coverage, which many lenders require before driving off the lot.

The New "Polly for Dealers" Application

With the Polly for Dealers mobile application, dealers can now provide car buyers with instant access to Polly and potential insurance savings from anywhere on the dealership lot. Relevant customer information can be input straight from a mobile device, and potential insurance savings can be unlocked right from the palm of a hand before the buyer enters the finance and insurance (F&I) office. The Polly for Dealers mobile app also allows dealers to earn referrals, review lead statuses, and receive notifications when customer's insurance is ready for their new car. The Polly for Dealers app is available to download through the App Store and Google Play.

Introducing the New Dealer Program

Polly's suite of technology solutions is designed for use by automotive dealers, and the company is now offering dealers the ability to benefit from its new dealer program. With the release of this program, dealers can earn referral payments when their customers connect with a licensed Polly insurance agent while licensed dealers can earn up to 7% of insurance premiums.

The Polly Marketplace brings together automotive insurance and car buying, providing a more holistic end-to-end car shopping experience for consumers while also converting customer buying power into profits for dealers. On average, Polly customers who report savings, save $64 per month on their automotive insurance. These savings empower customers to reinvest in additional F&I products offered by dealerships. Dealers in the Polly network report an average back-end gross increase of 44 percent.

For more information, visit www.polly.co.

About Polly

Polly is the most trusted and complete digital insurance marketplace for automotive retailers and their valued customers. The company's innovative mobile technology enables car-buyers to view multiple insurance quotes and immediately purchase online and/or connect with licensed insurance agents to complete the process. With an exclusive combination of partnerships among premier automotive retailers and data providers, an industry-best insurance carrier network, and access to Polly Insurance licensed agents, Polly is recognized for its place at the forefront of Insurtech. Polly Insurance is a licensed insurance agency with licenses to operate in the lower 48 states. For more information, visit www.polly.co, and download the Polly for Dealers app in your smartphone's app store.

Media Contact:

Katie Morrow

802-316-4774

kmorrow@polly.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Polly