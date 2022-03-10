Newly launched children's book by Linen & Linen Creations, LLC changes world's view about bullying

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning how to navigate childhood dilemmas or instill positive and confident qualities are important life skills best learned early on. Through their charming new picture book collection, authors Sharon & Kierra Linen expertly tackle both tricky conversations like body safety and bullying, as well as inspirational topics like kindness and friendship with The AddyBee123 collection, created especially for the youngest of children.

"A gem of a book. I wish I had read such an opus with my son when he was little." Readers' Favorite Marie-Hélène Fasquel

See complete AddyBee123 Collection here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08N8B42BF or visit https://www.AddyBee123.com/our-books to hear samples.



In Billy the Bully (Rated 5 Stars by Readers' Favorite®), Addy is sad because she has been made to feel other than her classmates by a bully named Billy who tells her that she looks funny and makes fun of her. Addy's mom later explains to her that sometimes kids bully because they might be hurting inside, and they take out those feelings on other people. Addy's friends are supportive of her, even when Billy continues his mean streak. But the tide turns when Billy has a tragic accident and Addy, and her classmates are able to put the past behind them and show Billy what selflessness and a true friend are. Billy the Bully is also available in Spanish.

Other books in the AddyBee123 Collection include, My Place in the Sky, ABC Inspirations, Teach Me. Safe Touch….Don't Touch! Also available soon, A Day with my Dad.

Authors Sharon & Kierra Linen weave poignant and valuable stories brimming with lessons of self-confidence, self-awareness, inspiration, and positivity. With their AddyBee123 collection, Linen & Linen skillfully broach both subjects that can be difficult discussions and those that spark joy. Families and educators of young children will welcome the invitation for discussion that this vibrant collection brings. Feel the buzz!

To purchase Billy the Bully, visit www.AddyBee123.com/our-books and https://www.Amazon.com/dp/B092FS8GGF

5 Star ratings from "Readers' Favorite®

Billy the Bully received the (PRNewswire)

At AddyBee123, we bring kids the power of fun and learning while waking them up to the magical world of reading for life. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AddyBee123