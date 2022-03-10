Expansive® Unveils Collaboration Space for Training and Corporate Events at Locations Across the United States

CHICAGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workspace industry leader Expansive has extended its product portfolio to include new collaboration spaces designed specifically for training, corporate events, and seminars . Training rooms offer yet another space format that is ripe for reinvention through Expansive's distinctive model that integrates productivity, flexibility, affordability, and vibrant communities in workspace where people and companies thrive. They are also a natural fit with its core business in flexible and on-demand workspace and event venues.

Expansive now offers collaboration rooms for training and conferences with a variety of room configurations at locations nationwide. (PRNewswire)

"While we've supported medium- and large-scale training events across Expansive's portfolio for the last few years, we are thrilled to be able to invest in more dedicated training facilities across more of our geographies with the launch of this new program," commented Sarah Weiss, National Events Director at Expansive. "It allows us to support more of our clients' corporate events calendars, particularly when it comes to multi-city tours and programs taking place concurrently in more than one location."

Rooms come equipped to support plug & play, all-inclusive events, be they in-person, hybrid, or virtual, for an afternoon or a whole week. Customizable furniture configurations and supplemental space options ensure they can be personalized or scaled up seamlessly to fit specific needs.

While Collaboration Spaces will be available across Expansive's nationwide network – currently in 34 cities – dedicated training rooms are initially being piloted in ten cities: Albany , Chicago , Cincinnati , Denver , Indianapolis , Minneapolis , Nashville , Phoenix , Washington D.C. , and Wauwatosa, WI .

About Expansive

Real estate leader Expansive creates workspaces where people and companies thrive in 45 locations across the U.S. By owning the properties it develops and operates, Expansive leverages its scale and expertise to offer better workspace and more options at lower prices to clients. This model has made it the largest owner-operator of flexible workspace in the country. Across its portfolio, Expansive provides a wide range of space types including flexible and on-demand workspace, long-term leases, meeting and training rooms, event venues , and more. For more information, visit expansive.com.

