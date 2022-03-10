Calamos Investments Wins 2022 Refinitiv Lipper's Best Overall Small Fund Family Award Award is based on outstanding three-year risk-adjusted performance across the firm's investment strategies; demonstrates Calamos' depth and breadth of investment expertise

CHICAGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamos Investments, a global investment management firm with more than $40 billion in assets under management, announced today that it has received the US 2022 Best Overall Small Fund Family Award from the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards. Granted annually, the award recognizes the fund company that has excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Small Fund Family peer group included firms with less than $99 billion in AUM.

Calamos President and Chief Executive Officer John Koudounis said, "John Calamos founded our firm more than 40 years ago on the bedrock belief that active risk management served investors best. Winning the best overall small fund company award based on performance during the past three years underscores the importance of this founding principle and the breadth of our investment talent."

Founder, Chairman and Global Chief Investment Officer, John P. Calamos, Sr. stated, "Throughout the market cycles, risk management has always been the cornerstone of our approach. This award recognizes consistent outperformance across multiple funds and is a testament to the consistency of our investment philosophy. We are honored by this recognition."

About Calamos

Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies including alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income, equity, and sustainable equity, currently managing more than $40 billion in assets under management. The firm offers strategies through separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private funds, and UCITS funds. Clients include major corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations, and individuals, as well as the financial advisors and consultants who serve them. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee, Portland (Oregon), and the Miami area. For more information, please visit www.calamos.com.

About Refinitiv Lipper fund Awards

For more than 30 years and over 17 countries worldwide, the highly-respected Refinitiv Lipper Awards have honored fund and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com

*Calamos Investments LLC, referred to herein as Calamos Investments®, is a financial services company offering such services through its subsidiaries: Calamos Advisors LLC, Calamos Wealth Management LLC, Calamos Investments LLP and Calamos Financial Services LLC.

