Air Products' Cold Zone to Highlight Freezing and Chilling Solutions for Seafood Processors at Boston Seafood Expo

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) will showcase freezing and chilling solutions for seafood processors in its "Cold Zone" booth at the Boston Seafood Expo from March 13-15 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

Among the technologies featured will be Air Products' Freshline® IQ cryogenic tunnel freezer, which offers continuous high throughput freezing or chilling for seafood such as shrimp or scallops. The Freshline® IQ cryogenic tunnel freezer is constructed in 10-foot modular sections making it easily field expandable. It also includes an optional remote monitoring system for equipment trouble shooting, gas safety assurance, and efficiency tracking.

Conference attendees are invited to visit Air Products' booth 1074 to speak with an industry specialist about their specific processes and challenges. Food processors will discover the many benefits of Air Products' Freshline® solutions, which use liquid nitrogen (LIN) and carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) to improve a variety of processes, such as food freezing and chilling. The extremely cold temperatures of these cryogenic gases enable food products to be chilled or frozen in minutes instead of the hours traditionally required with alternative systems. This rapid freeze results in smaller product weight losses and helps to ensure moisture and quality are maintained longer.

As a leader in cryogenic technology applications, Air Products operates state-of-the-art food and grinding labs in Allentown, Pa., where the company tests customer products on production-scale equipment to help determine the feasibility of using cryogenics in their process, and can quantify the benefits of using cryogenics in optimizing their food processing operation.

Air Products has been supplying the food industry with gases, equipment and technology for over 60 years. The company has Freshline® solutions for every type of customer, from large manufacturers with multiple product lines, to small food processors with niche products. Air Products offers industrial gases in a variety of delivery options to match each customer's requirements.

To learn more about Air Products' food freezing solutions, visit Air Products' online Boston Seafood Expo Virtual Content Hall to view video demonstrations, webinars and podcasts.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale low- and zero-carbon hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $50 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

