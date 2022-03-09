Rhino Health Inc. to Donate 1.5 million Nitrile Gloves to Ukraine

CHURCH ROCK, N.M. , March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhino Health Inc. today announced plans to donate 1.5 million nitrile gloves to the Ukrainian government as it fights to protect its independence from Russia. The company is based in Church Rock, New Mexico but recently announced plans for a Fort Worth factory

"We are a proud American company that believes in doing our part to protect freedom around the world and want to help the Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom," said Mark Lee, Chairman and CEO of Rhino Health Inc. "Our nitrile gloves are made of high-quality synthetic rubber to help protect front-line hospital workers and military personnel in Ukraine during this difficult time. As an immigrant from South Korea and a naturalized US citizen, I know that America is built on freedom and our company wants to support the Ukrainians as they fight for their freedom".

Located in Church Rock, New Mexico, Rhino Health Inc. opened its first glove factory in 2019 and has received $126 million in U.S. Department of Defense grant money to build a second plant in Fort Worth. The Fort Worth plant will open in September and hire more than 600 local employees. Rhino Health Inc. manufactures nitrile gloves that are crucial in health care, light industrial, law enforcement, aerospace, food service and military applications.

Since its launch in 2019, Rhino Health Inc. has seen tremendous growth as it works to revitalize American nitrile glove manufacturing. In addition to the New Mexico and Texas locations, the company expects to open as many as three new factories in the coming years.

For more information about Rhino Health Inc. visit www.Rhinohealth.net.

View original content:

SOURCE Rhino Health Inc.