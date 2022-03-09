Johnson Controls Announces Quarterly Dividend

CORK, Ireland, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, an increase of $0.01 from last quarter, payable on April 14, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 21, 2022. Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering, OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

