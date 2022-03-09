AIRE RADIO NETWORKS LAUNCHES NEW PODCAST "SE TENÍA QUE DECIR" HOSTED BY #1 SPANISH LANGUAGE MORNING SHOW HOST ALBERTO 'EL TERRI' CORTEZ

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRE Radio Networks, the largest minority owned and operated, certified Spanish Language radio network in the country and the official radio network of Spanish Broadcasting System, announced today the launch of Se Tenia Que Decir / "It Had to Be Said" Con El Terri Podcast, featuring Alberto 'El Terri' Cortez of the nationally syndicated and highly rated morning program, Al Aire Con El Terrible.

"What our listeners love the most about El Terri, is the fact that he isn't afraid to say what they are thinking out loud - and they are often left wanting more," said Elisa Torres, EVP, National and Network. "There is a demand for content that is authentic and non-scripted. We created the Se Tenia Que Decir podcast to provide our audience with a pronounced version of some of Terri's most compelling interviews, stories and unique perspectives."

Se Tenia Que Decir [It Had to Be Said] podcast will consist of original, exclusive and inspiring conversations between Alberto "El Terri" Cortez and recognized guests across many fields, covering a wide range of topics, such as the first-hand experiences shared by immigrants at the border, as well as open discussions to issues relevant to our community today. El Terri explores conversations with individuals that have truly exceptional stories that simply had to be said.

"The most rewarding experience of my job is being able to spark emotion from my listeners," said Alberto "El Terri" Cortez. "The fact that we'll be able to continue some of our most intriguing conversations through the Se Tenia Que Decir podcast is what excites me the most about the opportunity. Somebody had to say it, right?"

Se Tenia Que Decir is set to launch the first episode on March 10, 2022. The weekly episodes can be downloaded and streamed on LaMusica App, Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. owns and operates 19 radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Orlando, Chicago, San Francisco, and Puerto Rico, airing the Spanish Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Latin Rhythmic format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform which creates, distributes and markets leading Spanish-language radio programming to over 300 affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. SBS also produces live concerts, events, and owns multiple bilingual websites, including LaMusica, a mobile app providing content related to Latin music, entertainment, news and culture. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

About Terry "El Terrible" Cortez

Alberto "El Terrible" Cortez has been in the entertainment business for a decade, inspiring the U.S. Hispanic community to grow personally and professionally. Well known for speaking about topics that matter the most and giving back to the community, El Terri, thrives on bringing out the best in his listeners. Cortez is innovating, funny and is also known for his originality. When El Terri is not busy hosting his nationally syndicated network morning show airing in more than 30 markets, Al Aire con El Terrible, or producing Se Tenia que Decir podcast, he enjoys spending time with his wife and young son, playing soccer, and catching local wrestling.

