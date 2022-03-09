2022 TaiSPO Goes Hybrid on this March

TAIPEI, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taipei International Sporting Goods Show (TaiSPO), organized by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), will be held in Hall 1 of Nangang Exhibition Center from March 10 to 12. It will be TaiSPO's first physical exhibition since the pandemic outbreak. Due to border control, in order to assist overseas buyers in visiting TaiSPO, the upgraded version of the online exhibition "TaiSPO DigitalGo" has been fully launched. A variety of user experiences have been optimized with new functions such as Networking VR Lounge, which exhibitors, buyers and media could communicate by text messages and exchanging name cards. TAITRA said that through the 24/7, one-month online show, TaiSPO DigitalGo helps exhibitors to grasp business opportunities and strengthens the efficiency of buyers from visiting.

In order to provide exhibitors and buyers with a more personalized, customized and community-based experience, this year's TaiSPO DigitalGo has also launched a new function, AI Matching Recommendation. The system will recommend suitable online exhibitors every day to improve the efficiency and precision of matchmaking. At the same time, buyers can also use the Exhibitor Guided Tour to book meetings with exhibitors and have a tour of their online booths.

TAITRA said that the epidemic had accelerated digitization and the unsolved international epidemic. Many exhibitors are still highly interested in online exhibitions, such as Dyaco, Johnson and DK City. In addition, in order to strengthen the outcome of matchmaking, the TTSMatch matchmaking platform was launched in conjunction with TaiSPO DigitalGo. Up to now, nearly 400 buyers from 40 countries have registered to participate in the online procurement meeting, which will be able to create a better outcome of matchmaking than last year.

TAITRA emphasized that the physical TaiSPO will be held simultaneously from March 10. Businesses are welcome to pre-register to enter the venue; the exhibition is also open to the general public. For more information, please check at the official website: https://www.taispo.com.tw/en/index.html

